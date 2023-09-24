How old is Sharna Burgess? Brian Austin Green age difference explored as Hollywood actor announces engagement to the Aussie star

Australian ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess and American actor Brian Austin Green have announced their engagement. The news came to the limelight on September 22's episode of the iHeart radio's podcast show Old·ish where the duo appeared together. While speaking to co-host Randy Spelling, Sharna Burgess said:

“He proposed to me. We’ve been engaged for a minute. We’ve been engaged for like two months.”

Adding to this Brian Austin Green said that he popped the big question in July 2023 during his surprise 50th birthday party.

“I was like, that’s a ‘perfect place to do it.' She’d never see it coming.”

Sharna Burgess then recalls Brian pulling her aside and heading up to the bedroom as the party began to die down. The Dancing with the Stars star said she started realizing that "this feels like a moment.” When they entered the room, Brian Austin Green unexpectedly called out for his kids Noah (10), Journey (7), and Zane (1).

"Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box, and they all come in there and they stand next to [Brian]. And he takes the box from Journey and he opens it up to me and he says, ‘Will you spend the rest of your life with us?”

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess met each other in October 2020

Brian Austin Green, 50, and Sharna Burgess, 38, - who have an age difference of 12 years between them - first crossed each other's paths in October 2020 when their mutual business manager arranged for a rendezvous at a coffee shop.

The two made their relationship Instagram official after months of rumors and hints that they were seeing each other. In January 2021, Burgess shared a picture of herself and Green kissing.

Brian Austin Green and Burgess made their debut as dance partners on Dancing With The Stars in September 2021 and ended their first performance with a kiss. In June 2022, the duo welcomed their first child together, a boy named Zane Walker Green. While speaking to Good Morning America in May 2022, Burgess gushed about Green for being “such an amazing dad.”

"One of the things I fell in love with him about was watching him be a dad and the way he parents. I thought, ‘It would be so incredible to raise a child with him.'”

In the meanwhile, the pair discussed which acts at the iHeartRadio Music Festival they were most excited to see on Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Before beginning his relationship with Burgess, the actor was married to actress Megan Fox for 11 years during which time they had three boys together - Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. He is also a father to 21-year-old Kassius, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil.