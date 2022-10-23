How old is Sophia Grace now? The Ellen DeGeneres Show star announces pregnancy

British media personality Sophia Grace, who rose to fame by appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, announced that she is expecting her first child.

On October 22, the 19-year-old star took to her YouTube channel to announce the big news while standing in the midst of the pink and blue balloon backdrop and added that she currently has four more months of her pregnancy journey left to go.

"I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant. So I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."

While speaking to E!News in December 2021, Sophia Grace revealed that she had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for the past two years. In her latest YouTube video, Grace acknowledged that many of her followers are "going to be very shocked" by the news of her pregnancy.

Sophia Grace was shocked to find out she was pregnant

In the same YouTube vlog, Sophia Grace revealed that she underwent her 20-week ultrasound and "everything was fine" following a detailed scan of the fetus' anatomy. Grace added that although she was happy about it, she was initially "shocked" to find out about her pregnancy.

"I got used to it now, and I'm super, super happy about it. And I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have."

Sophia Grace also added that she is aware of the baby's gender and will make a separate video revealing it.

"I am going to do a gender reveal for you guys in a separate video. So you can expect to see that soon on my channel, so make sure you watch out for that."

Sophia Grace also showcased her "not too big at the moment" baby bump and remembered hearing her baby's heartbeat at a 17-week scan for the first time and feeling joyous about it.

"That was literally so cool because it's like, mad to think that there's literally another like, life inside of you. So that was super cool."

Grace further revealed that her morning sickness continued "for a long time," and she still feels nauseous.

"I felt very, very sick for a long time. It still comes back sometimes now, it is really really disgusting and it literally ruins your whole day. I do not know why they call it morning sickness because it lasted all day for me, all day long. Thankfully, it is sort of going away a little bit."

Sophia Grace and her cousin Rosie McClelland rose to prominence in 2011 when they appeared on Ellen DeGeneres's show and performed Nicki Minaj's Super Bass. They earlier uploaded a video on YouTube doing the same, which garnered over 55 million views.

