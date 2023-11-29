How old is Stella Parton? All about Dolly Parton’s sister as she defends the singer’s NFL halftime outfit on Thanksgiving

Stella Parton is defending her sister, Dolly Parton, 77, in the face of criticism for the latter's Thanksgiving halftime show attire, which was inspired by Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

The singer-songwriter responded to the criticism she saw online about her sister's decision to perform at The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game versus the Washington Commanders while wearing the team's cheerleading uniform.

In order to defend her sister, on November 26, Stella posted on X (formerly known as Twitter),

“I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the halftime show on Thanksgiving.”

She also added,

“To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say f**k yourself. Shame on you, not her.”

Stella Mae Parton was born on May 4, 1949. She is currently 74 years old. She is also a well-known American country singer and songwriter who had a string of charting country singles from the mid-to-late 1970s. Her biggest hit was I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight in 1975. She is the older sister of singer Randy Parton and former actress Rachel Dennison, and the younger sister of singer and songwriter Dolly Parton.

Stella Parton, Dolly Parton's sister, is defending her after the latter's Dallas Cowboys cheerleader inspired outfit at her NFL Thanksgiving game halftime show stirred controversy.

The outfit, which included a white vest with blue stars, a blue crop top, white shorts, and a piece of mesh covered in crystal stars, made headlines. Some people praised the 77-year-old singer for the choice of clothing, while others questioned whether she was too old to wear it.

Stella responded to the criticism by saying that she felt her sister looked adorable in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading outfit on X (previously known as Twitter) on Sunday.

Like her older sister, Stella is a multi-faceted, flawless performer and songwriter who has impacted audiences all over the world not just with her music but also with her appearances on stage, on television, and in movies.

She had her television debut with Dolly when she was 7 years old, and her radio debut two years later. Stella started her career in entertainment at a young age by singing gospel music in churches, on the radio, and on television with her family.

She created a group with her sisters Willadeene and Cassie around this period, and they performed gospel music and appeared in advertisements throughout East Tennessee. Her early impact was evident in her first two albums, which featured a number of original tunes.

After relocating to Nashville, Stella Parton composed and recorded I Want To Hold You In My Dreams Tonight, which became her breakthrough smash song and established her career in country music. Since then, she has released 27 chart-topping songs and 17 albums and received countless honors and accolades, including several nods for the Music City News and ASCAP Awards.

Parton also worked in movies. She starred in the 2000 Primetime Emmy-nominated film The Colour of Love: Jacey's Story alongside Gena Rowlands and Louis Gossett.

She also appeared in two films in 2006 called Ghost Town and A Dance for Bethany. Moreover, her 21st album, a collection of original contemporary Christian music, was also released in 2007. Later, 2008 saw the release of her 22nd album, Testimony.

Dolly Parton and Stella Parton are yet to comment on this tweet and controversy.