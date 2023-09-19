How old is Valentina Ferrer? All about J Balvin's girlfriend amid lavish birthday celebrations

Colombian singer J Balvin threw a surprise party for his longtime girlfriend and Argentinian model Valentina Ferrer on her 30th birthday. As per a report published by media outlet TMZ, on September 17, the 38-year-old star threw a luxurious party for his model girlfriend at a massive 7,000 villa in front of the Miami Beach waterfront with only 35 people in attendance.

The source close to the couple told the publication that J Balvin flew Ferrer's parents, siblings, and other family members from her native land. The couple's 2-year-old son, Rio, was also present at the party.

As for food, Balvin had hired a Colombia-based private chef to prepare all the famous Argentinian dishes to enjoy. The party also had a DJ but the dance floor was conducted by someone else and not by the Mi Gente singer.

All you need to know about J Balvin's girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer

Born on September 19, 1993, Valentina Ferrer is a native of Córdoba, a city in central Argentina. While speaking to People en Español, Ferrera revealed that she was raised alongside her three siblings in a very athletic family. While initially drawn to acting and modeling, she eventually changed her concentration to athletics and attended the University of Córdoba to study physical education.

Ferrer was discovered by a director at Elite Model Management while on a spring break trip to Miami with her schoolmates. During the same trip to Miami, she participated in a runway show for the first time.

Ferrer subsequently relocated to Buenos Aires in order to pursue a career in modeling. It was there that she was ultimately spotted while shopping at a mall for a second time, this time by a pageant recruiter. In spite of the fact that she had never competed in a beauty pageant before, she won the title of Miss Argentina in 2014.

Valentina first crossed paths with J Balvin in 2017 on the set for his song Sigo Extrañándote. The model played the role of his partner and mom of a young girl.

The duo began dating soon and mad their official red carpet debut at New York Fashion Week in 2018. While speaking to Vogue Mexico in April 2021, the duo announced that they were expecting their first child together.

In June of that year, they welcomed their son, Rio, and announced the news via an Instagram post with a picture of Ferrer holding the baby's foot. While appearing on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Say My Name singer revealed the meaning behind his son's name.

"Rio, like river, I want him to just float."

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrera have appeared on several red carpet and public events together. Recently, they were spotted on a double date with Cher and Alexander Edwards.