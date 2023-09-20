How old is Vanna White? Fortune star's age explored amidst new contract

According to recent reports, Vanna White, the veteran co-host of Wheel of Fortune, has signed a new contract after initial disputes were reported. As per the new contract, the American television personality and game-show hostess will stay on Wheel of Fortune for another two years, as per Sony Pictures Television.

Vanna White's co-hosting days go back to 1982, giving her a rare record of being the longest-serving game show hostess in American TV history. She is currently 66 years old and will continue to co-host the show until at least the age of 68, which is two years from now, as per her new contract.

The veteran hostess will be joined by new host Ryan Seacrest, who is replacing the retirement-bound Pat Sajak, in the upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune.

As per reports, Vanna White had been earning $3 million annually, which is almost five times less than Sajak. This led to the recent reports about her contract disputes, but they seem to have ultimately been resolved.

Vanna White has been with Wheel of Fortune for four decades

Vanna Marie White and Wheel of Fortune have almost become inseparable in public eyes, with the hostess continuing in the show for so long. She began her career as a model while studying fashion but gained popularity from Wheel of Fortune, which was co-hosted by White and Pat Sajak for most of its popular phases.

Wheel of Fortune went on to become one of the most renowned television shows of all time, continuing for 40 seasons up until now, with a 41st season on the way. Moreover, there is no doubt that the show will continue for much longer. Wheel of Fortune ranks as the longest-running syndicated game show in the United States, with over 7,000 episodes taped and aired.

Sajak's retirement in 2023 means that this will be the first time fans will see White working with someone else on the show. Sajak and White have co-hosted the game show for over 40 years.

White originally took over when hostess Susan Stafford left in October 1982 and has since been a regular on the show.

Her new dynamic with Ryan Seacrest will be a defining factor in the upcoming season of the show. Speaking about working with Vanna White, Seacrest said:

“I love Vanna White...I’ve known Vanna for a long time. We sat in important places next to each other. And I hope for nothing more than to be able to walk out on that stage and host with her.”

New episodes of Wheel of Fortune will be available on ABC and Hulu.