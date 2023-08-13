Is Vanna White leaving Wheel of Fortune? Iconic hostess set to miss new episodes

Celebrated American television personality and game-show hostess Vanna White will be absent in some new Wheel of Fortune episodes, but she is not leaving the show. The 41st season of Wheel of Fortune will premiere in the Fall of this year. According to USA TODAY, she has been ill, which is why she won't be able to host the show.

Vanna White has been co-hosting Wheel of Fortune since the year 1982. She will miss exactly five episodes of the upcoming season and will be replaced by Bridgette Donald-Blue, one of the 2023 California Teachers of the Year.

The taping that White is going to miss is the long-running show's annual 'Teacher's Week.' The production reportedly couldn't reschedule because it would have caused problems for the teachers.

The Teacher's Week usually air in September every year.

Vanna White will miss the upcoming few episodes of Wheel of Fortune due to health reasons

According to Puck News, the 66-year-old television personality contracted COVID-19 in late June, which forced her to miss the annual Teacher's Week of the show. While these episodes, which are dedicated to the teachers, are usually released in September every year, this time around, they will come out in October.

As mentioned earlier, in place of White, Bridgette Donald-Blue will appear standing at the letter board during Teacher's Week. Blue is one of the recipients of the 2023 California Teachers of the Year.

White has been on the show for nearly 40 years, and this is the first time in history she is going to miss the taping. The news came during a stage when she is in a tense contract negotiation to receive a pay raise. She has reportedly not received one in 18 years.

Wheel of Fortune co-host Pat Sajak had previously announced that the upcoming season will be his final run on the show. In an interview with Bloomberg News, he said:

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Executive Vice-President for game shows at Sony Pictures Television, Suzanne Prete, said:

"Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season."

Pat Sajak will be replaced by Ryan Seacrest. From season 41 onward, the duo of Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White will be hosting the final season of the show.

More about Wheel of Fortune

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Wheel of Fortune reads:

"Contestants guess hidden phrases by guessing letters one at a time. Contestants win money or prizes, as determined by a spin of the wheel, for each correct consonant they guess. But they have to pay to see what vowels are in a puzzle."

It further states:

"The contestant that has amassed the most winnings at the end of a game goes on to play the bonus round, in which the player can win even more -- prizes frequently seen in the bonus round include automobiles, vacations and more cash."

The show has been on the air since January 1975 and has released 40 seasons so far. It was created by Merv Griffin and has had directors such as Jeff Goldstein, Dick Carson, Mark Corwin, Bob Cisneros, and Robert Ennis on board.

The 41st season of Wheel of Fortune will premiere on Monday, September 11.