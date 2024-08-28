On August 25, Sophia Grace Brownlee announced that she was expecting her second child in a YouTube video. The former child star of The Ellen DeGeneres Show became famous at just eight years old for her rendition of Nicki Minaj's Super Bass.

Gaining attention for singing with her cousin Rosie McClelland is now a 21-year-old and soon-to-be mother of two. Sophia Grace shared the news in a YouTube video, titled "I'M PREGNANT BABY NUMBER 2."

She expressed her excitement about the latest addition to her family. Sophia Grace welcomed her firstborn son, River, in February 2023. She further revealed that she's 20 weeks along now. She opted to keep her pregnancy news under wraps for a while out of cautiousness.

The news quickly took the internet by storm. Many were shocked to learn that the little girl they once watched on television is now all grown up and navigating motherhood.

"So you’re telling me that this girl is expecting a SECOND child? how old are we? 100?" one person said.

"oh this made me feel OLD because what do you mean SECOND CHILD??" one fan exclaimed.

"i can’t believe she’s not a kid herself anymore," one X user said.

Fans were even more shocked that this is her second child, with most seeming unaware that she had her first just last year.

"what do you mean her SECOND child????" another person said.

"the way i had to take a second look to make sure i read this correctly," one X user said.

"Younger than me almost by a year and she’s here having her 2nd and I got none," another person commented.

"It’s going to be so nice for him to have a younger sibling" - Sophia Grace on having a second child

Meanwhile, Sophia Grace has chosen to keep her partner's identity out of the public eye, she has been open about her journey through motherhood on social media.

Previously, in an exclusive interview with E! News in October 2022, she commented on her choice to keep her partner's identity hidden. She said that she's been in the spotlight for a long time now, and there are some things she'd like to keep to herself.

In her latest video released on August 25, she spilled the beans on why she was cautious about sharing the good news. She said that she waited to hit 20 weeks due to her anxiety. She then shared her excitement for having her two children so close in age.

"It’s going to be so nice for him to have a younger sibling. And because they’re quite close in age, they can grow up together, and I just think that’s really sweet," Sophia said.

Sophia Grace also told E! News in February 2024 that while mom's life can be hard, she "wouldn't change it for the world." Further added that she loved watching River grow up and is excited to see what lies ahead for him.

Sophia Grace's latest pregnancy announcement has fans teeming with interest, with many curious as to what Sophia has been doing post-Ellen. Soon to be a mother of two and a content creator is pretty active on Instagram and YouTube, with 1.5 million and 3.52 million followers on the respective platforms.

