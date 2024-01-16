How did Ollie Gatfield die? Stevenage football pays tribute to 19-year-old fan tragically killed while traveling home from game

On the evening of January 13, 2024, Ollie Gatfield, a 19-year-old and an enthusiastic fan of Stevenage FC, met with a terrible accident when his car collided with a tree on the A602 Park Way in Hitchin.

The tragic loss of such a dedicated supporter saddened the entire Stevenage FC community. Upon learning of the incident, they expressed their condolences on X, praying for Gatfield’s soul to rest in peace.

Expand Tweet

On that evening, Ollie Gatfield wasn't alone in the car and was accompanied by his friend Liam Sharpe, another die-hard fan of Stevenage FC. While Sharpe survived the accident, he experienced severe shock and is currently in a coma.

Gatfield and Sharpe were in a white Volkswagon Polo that evening, returning home after attending the 3 pm One League match between Shrewsbury Town and Stevenage at the Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium, which Stevenage FC had won.

The Hertfordshire Police are investigating the matter and have stated that their Polo left the carriageway and hit a tree around 8:40 pm while heading towards Stevenage. As of now, they haven’t found any other vehicle or perpetrator in the accident, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Talking to a local news outlet, Sergeant Nicholas Kane from the Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit has requested any eyewitnesses in the surrounding areas to come forward and report their observations by calling 101. Kane said,

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time. We are currently working to establish the circumstances around what happened and are appealing to the public for their assistance.”

Kane continued,

“Did you see a white VW Polo being driven in the area around the time? Did you capture anything of note on your dash cam? If you have any information at all, please get in touch. Thank you.”

Stevenage Football takes to internet to pay tribute to Ollie Gatfield’s tragic death

Stevenage Football Club (Image via X/@StevenageFC)

Upon receiving the news of Ollie Gatfield’s death, Stevenage FC released an online statement about him on their website, sharing how it was “deeply saddened to learn the passing of 19-year-old supporter Ollie Gatfield on Saturday.”

The club also acknowledged how Gatfield had been a “dedicated member of the East Terrace,” following Stevenage matches both “home and away.” The rest of the statement concluded:

“The thoughts of everyone connected to Stevenage are with Ollie and Liam’s families and loved ones at this incredibly sad time. As a tribute to Ollie’s life, we are asking both Stevenage and Barnsley supporters to join in with a minute’s applause before the game. Rest in peace, Ollie.”

Stevenage FC’s statement moved the hearts of many fans and supporters, with some of them taking to X to pay the late Gatfield a tribute online.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tommy Spencer, reportedly a friend of Ollie Gatfield and Liam Sharpe, also tweeted on X, hoping for Sharpe’s speedy recovery.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming League One match between Stevenage and Barnsley, in which Ollie Gatfield’s tribute will be held, is scheduled for January 20 at the Lamex Stadium in Broadhall Way.