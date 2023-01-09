Becky Lynch once narrowly escaped death while traveling to a live event with Charlotte Flair.

Back in late 2019, The Man made an appearance on That's What She Said and opened up about several topics in regards to her WWE career. One story that she shared stood out from the rest, and it involved her former best friend, Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch was asked what's the scariest she's ever been. In response, she recalled almost dying in a road accident while traveling between live events with Charlotte Flair.

"It's probably when I nearly died. So, it was actually myself and Charlotte were driving from one live event to another and we're on the road. We're in Detroit and two cars go racing past us and I go 'Holy c--p that car nearly... boom!' We get sideswiped and rammed right into a wall, then we go skidding past that. I look over to Charlotte and she's just covered in red stuff - turns out it was my meal from the back of the car - but I thought it was blood."

Lynch added that no one stopped to check on the duo, and she was too afraid to get back in the car and retrieve her phone. She dubbed the incident as "pretty scary" and added that the two stars still ended up making the show the next night.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair aren't close anymore

There was a time when The Man and The Queen were the best of friends and were inseparable. The two top stars aren't close anymore, and Charlotte has confirmed the same in the past. Here's what she said:

"Honestly, I don't think anything happened. I really think that her and I depended so much on each other as best friends, and it was easy. She was my ride or die, my go-to, and, like, just needed to happen. I met [Andrade], she met Seth. Her career took off."

Charlotte Flair recently made her much-awaited return to WWE after a seven-month hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's title.

She went on to successfully defend the belt against Sonya Deville. It's almost a given that she will defend the belt against a top female star at WrestleMania 39.

Becky Lynch is still one of the hottest acts in all of WWE. Rumor had it that she was going to face Rousey at WrestleMania 39, but this reportedly isn't the plan anymore.

Who will be the bigger star by the time they're done with wrestling: Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

