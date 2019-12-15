WWE News: Becky Lynch shares chilling story of how she and Charlotte Flair nearly died in an accident

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently joined Sarah Spain of "That's What She Said" for a chat and discussed a string of topics. The Man shared a disturbing story of how she and Charlotte Flair nearly died in a car crash while travelling between live events.

"It's probably when I nearly died. So, it was actually myself and Charlotte were driving from one live event to another and we're on the road. We're in Detroit and two cars go racing past us and I go 'Holy c--p that car nearly... boom!'

We get sideswiped and rammed right into a wall, then we go skidding past that. I look over to Charlotte and she's just covered in red stuff - turns out it was my meal from the back of the car - but I thought it was blood.

We're in the middle of this place in Detroit, nobody stopped for us and I was scared to go back in the car to try to get my phone, try to figure out how to get some police there. That was pretty scary, but we still made the show the next night!"

Becky talking about the time she was driving between shows and her and Charlotte got into an car crash. pic.twitter.com/HE2gBVm6JV — Elizaebeth (@Elizaebeth5) December 14, 2019

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are widely regarded as two of the biggest Superstars of this generation. The duo share 14 main roster titles between them and are all set to team up against The Kabuki Warriors in a TLC Match for the Women's Tag Team titles at the namesake PPV tonight.