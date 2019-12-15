WWE News: The Miz responds to Bray Wyatt's cryptic tweet ahead of TLC 2019

Abhilash Mendhe

Wyatt has made the feud too personal at this point

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Bray Wyatt is mere hours away from taking on The Miz at the upcoming WWE TLC PPV. Wyatt recently posted a tweet directed towards The Miz, and accompanying the message was a photoshopped picture of Wyatt and Miz's family.

Wyatt said that he would never hurt a fly, but would do it if it meant that it would "stop the fly from hurting himself". He added his signature "I forgive you" message at the end of the tweet. The Miz responded with a short but powerful warning of his own.

The Miz and Bray Wyatt have been feuding with each other ever since Daniel Bryan 'disappeared' and Wyatt asked The Miz to face him at TLC 2019. On this week's edition of SmackDown Live, Wyatt invaded The Miz's home and left a puppet in his daughter's crib. The two Superstars are all set to face off at tonight's WWE TLC 2019 PPV.

