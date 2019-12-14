Cody Rhodes reveals what he would do if he and Triple H were in a room together

All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and opened up on AEW and NXT fans, and the divide between the two. Rhodes further talked about how he wasn't used well in WWE, and added that he still respects WWE EVP Triple H for teaching him a lot about the business.

In a wholesome bit during the interview, Cody stated that if he was to be in a room with The Game at that moment, he would shake hands with him and give him a hug.

"I can go ahead and say I think a lot of things got scr**ed up with me in WWE, but if I was to be in a room with Triple H in this moment… I would shake his hand. I’d probably even give him a hug out of everything that’s happened. I learned a lot from him, and he’s on the absolute opposite side of the fence in the same role I’m in with AEW and has much more experience with it."

Ever since AEW came into being, both promotions have taken jibes at each other on numerous occasions. Cody had taken a shot at Triple H during his entrance at AEW's first show ever, Double Or Nothing. Triple H had previously done the same with AEW during DX's Hall of Fame induction speech on WrestleMania 35 weekend.