Bray Wyatt reacts to his 10-year transformation from Husky Harris to The Fiend

Abhilash Mendhe 14 Dec 2019, 09:18 IST

Wyatt was Husky Harris, around a decade before he turned into The Fiend

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Bray Wyatt recently responded to a tweet made by a Pro Wrestling news outlet, reacting to his transformation from Husky Harris to The Fiend. The tweet featured a side-by-side comparison picture between Bray's old gimmick and his current one. Wyatt posted a short response to the tweet, stating: "you have no idea". Check out the tweet and Wyatt's reply to the same below:

You have no idea — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 13, 2019

Fans might remember that Wyatt moved to NXT in 2010 after a stint in FCW, and Cody Rhodes was appointed as his mentor. He was soon promoted to the main roster as a part of The Nexus, the notorious faction that had been wreaking havoc ever since its main roster debut in mid-2010. At Hell In A Cell 2010, Harris and Michael McGillicutty helped Wade Barrett defeat John Cena. Later, the two were inducted into the group. Harris didn't do much during this run and was sent back to FCW soon after. He was later repackaged as Bray Wyatt, who made his main roster debut again in 2013, alongside Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. The rest, as they say, is history. Wyatt had a solid run for a while before his character began getting stale again. After a long hiatus, he came back to WWE as The Fiend on the July 15, 2019 episode of RAW, attacking Finn Balor in the process.