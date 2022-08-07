How did Pat Rosson die? Tributes pour in as The Andy Griffith Show child actor passes away at 69

The Andy Griffith Show child actor Pat Rosson recently passed away at the age of 69. He was also known for his appearances on The Twilight Zone and The Young Marrieds.

Rosson passed away on April 28, 2022. The news was recently made public by his daughter Maria Delilah Rosson and detailed information on his funeral is yet to be revealed.

Pat Rosson's cause of death and career explored

While confirming the news of his death, Maria Delilah Rosson also disclosed that her father died of a heart attack in Los Angeles. However, it remains unknown if he was hospitalized or at home at the time of death.

Since he does not have a Wikipedia page, details on Rosson's health issues are still a mystery and further information is expected to be unveiled soon.

Career

Born on July 20, 1952, all of Pat Rosson's family members worked in the entertainment industry. He enrolled at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks and pursued a career in real estate.

Rosson made his acting debut in the sixth episode of The Andy Griffith Show in November 1960. He portrayed George "Tex" Foley, whose situation made Opie learn more about trust and promises. He then appeared in an episode of the CBS thriller, The Twilight Zone.

Pat Rosson gained recognition for his performances on film and television (Image via WallStreet92660/Twitter)

He then appeared as Jerry Karr on ABC's The Young Marrieds from 1965 to 1966. The character was seen caught in a custody battle between his biological mother Susan Garrett, and adoptive mother and actress Lena Gilroy. He also got a golden opportunity to work with his godfather and actor Paul Picerni on The Untouchables in 1962.

Rosson later gained recognition for his appearances on TV shows like Denis the Menace, Ben Casey, Hazel, and The Munsters alongside movies like The Wonderful World of The Brothers Grimm, and Johnny Cool.

Pat's late brother Eddie was also a child actor and he appeared in Mad Mad Mad Mad World, and Camp Runamuck. Their father, Edward Rosson, was a cinematographer and worked in two films – White Lightning and Love at First Bite. Their mother Lili Rosson was an actress who played minor roles in North by Northwest, Some Came Running, and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

Pat's grandfather Harold Rosson was famous for his appearances in two cult classics – The Wizard of Oz and Singin' in the Rain. Harold was nominated five times at the Oscars.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Although Pat Rosson appeared in a few films and TV series, he was loved by the public for his flawless performances. Many expressed their grief on social media when they heard the news of his death:

Fausto Fernández @faustianovich Adiós a Pat Rosson (Patrick Francis Crellin), actor infantil estadounidense en activo poco más de una década (los 60) en episodios de series de TV (LA FAMILIA MONSTER, LOS INTOCABLES, EL SHOW DE ANDY GRIFFITH...) y sólo una película (JOHNNY EL FRÍO).

Descanse en paz. Adiós a Pat Rosson (Patrick Francis Crellin), actor infantil estadounidense en activo poco más de una década (los 60) en episodios de series de TV (LA FAMILIA MONSTER, LOS INTOCABLES, EL SHOW DE ANDY GRIFFITH...) y sólo una película (JOHNNY EL FRÍO).Descanse en paz. https://t.co/VFKIfNtGDo

Pat is survived by his wife Ruth, sister Christa, nephews Troy and Tobey, and niece Sophie.

