How did the Robbie Williams’ Sydney concert attendee fall down six rows of seats? Woman in her 70s dies after being in a coma

A a woman in her 70s has died after a serious fall during a Robbie Williams concert in Sydney last Thursday. The woman was taken to the hospital and put into a coma. Her death was confirmed by hospital authorities on Tuesday, as per the BBC.

The incident occurred on Thursday, November 16, 2023, on the upper levels of Allianz Stadium when the unnamed woman fell six rows down and suffered serious head injuries. This happened when thousands of concertgoers began leaving simultaneously at around 10:15 p.m. local time.

She reportedly tried to walk over the rows of seats rather than take the stairs when she stumbled, fell, and collapsed. About 40,000 concertgoers attended the event.

Robbie Williams’ Sydney concert recently saw a mishap

Robbie Williams's recent concert saw a terrible incident of a fan falling down the stairs (Image via Instagram / @robbiewilliams)

The 70-year-old Robbie Williams admirer lost her life after falling six rows down during his recent Sydney event on November 16 at Allianz Stadium. As per the BBC, she had suffered many head traumas. She was in critical condition and was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital right away, where she was put into an induced coma.

A spokesperson for the stadium, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, confirmed the incident.

“Rather than use stairs, the woman attempted to step over seating rows. She lost her footing and fell.”

According to ABC Net News, the stadium's operator, Venues NSW, reported that a staff member and a nearby fan, who was a licensed medical practitioner, assisted her right away following the collapse. About five minutes later, the paramedics were on the scene. Around 10:30 p.m., Ambulance NSW reported that they were summoned to the Moore Park location and that they attended to the woman's head injuries. At around 11:15 p.m., paramedics took her to the hospital in a severe condition.

A representative for NSW Ambulance stated,

"Paramedics treated a woman in her 70s for head injuries before transporting her to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition."

However, unfortunately, due to the extent of the injuries that she sustained to her head and face, she passed away on November 21, as per the Washington Post.

Expand Tweet

A NSW representative talked with Sky News about the incident, describing it as "terribly sad" and expressing their "thoughts and wishes" for the woman and her family.

As per the BBC, the same spokesperson also added,

“This is a terribly sad incident, and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time.”

Robbie Williams has yet to make any statement regarding this incident which occurred on the opening night of the British singer's Australian XXV tour. Venues NSW and Williams' Australian promoter have also been contacted by Guardian Australia for comment, however, as of now, there's been no reply.

While the singer hasn't addressed the woman's fall and subsequent death as of yet, Robbie Williams recognized a proposal during his performance. He stopped what he was doing to let his fan Daniel ask his girlfriend Lauren to marry him. However, Williams hasn't said anything regarding this as well.