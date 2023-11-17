Why was a fan attending Robbie Williams' Sydney concert hospitalized? Elderly woman transferred to intensive care unit

During Robbie Williams' Sydney concert, a woman in her 70s had to be rushed to hospital and induced into a coma after she suffered a critical fall. The incident took place at Allianz Stadium on the night of Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The woman reportedly tried to climb over seats on the upper grandstand level of the stadium as the concert drew to a close. Paramedics were promptly summoned to the scene at about 10:15 pm, responding to a distress call that a woman had fallen during the event.

The woman was immediately transported to St Vincent's Hospital in critical condition. She is currently at the hospital in an induced coma due to the severe injuries she had on her face and head. A NSW spokesperson discussed the incident with Sky News, calling it "terribly sad," and noted that their "thoughts and wishes" were with the woman and her family.

While the woman falling and hurting herself was a tragic incident, Williams' concert did see a proposal that the singer acknowledged. He paused his set and allowed his fan, Daniel, to propose to his girlfriend, Lauren.

Singer Robbie Williams has not addressed the incident publicly as of now

Robbie Williams was performing at Sydney's Allianz Stadium as a part of his XXV tour of Australia and New Zealand. The singer who attracted a crowd of 38,000 fans has yet to publicly address the incident of the elderly woman falling at his concert.

Robbie Williams had taken to Instagram earlier to express his gratitude for the "unforgettable evening" and share moments from the concert. He made no mention of the unfortunate incident that transpired later in the night.

The renowned pop star kicked off his Australian tour on November 16, 2023, to commemorate 25 years as a solo artist. Despite changes in his life as a 49-year-old father, Williams reflected on the evolution of his career and acknowledged the shifting dynamics around him.

While he jokingly noted the absence of the once-present "semi-clad beauties," the timeless popularity of hits like his power ballad Angels still remains. It goes on to emphasize its significance in shaping his career.

Describing Australia as his "adopted home in heart and soul," Williams expressed gratitude for the genuine connection he feels with the audience. He openly discussed the possibility of moving to Australia with his wife and children. The singer highlighted the comfort he finds among Aussies and said that the country made him like he could freely be himself without fear or embarrassment.

Robbie Williams was born on February 13, 1974, and he is 49 years old. The British singer is married to American actress Ayda Field since 2010 and the two share four kids together. The children are named Teddy, Charlie, Coco, and Beau.

Additional information about Williams' fan who suffered injuries wasn't available at the time of writing this article.