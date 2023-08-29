What did Joe the Plumber ask Obama? Name origin explored as viral 2008 election star dies aged 49

On Sunday, August 27, Joe the Plumber, whose real name was Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, passed away in Wisconsin after a prolonged illness. He was 49 years old at the time of his death. The news of his demise was confirmed to the Associated Press (AP) by his eldest son Joey Wurzelbacher.

In a telephonic interview with the news outlet, Joe the Plumber’s son stated:

“The only thing I have to say is that he was a true patriot. His big thing was that everyone comes to God. That’s what he taught me, and that’s a message I hope is heard by a lot of people.”

While the exact cause of his death remains undisclosed, it is presumed that he succumbed to pancreatic cancer. Earlier this year, his family had announced the same via an online fundraiser.

For those unaware, Joe the Plumber rose to fame when he questioned Barack Obama during a 2008 presidential campaign stop in Ohio about his economic proposals and tax policies. Later, he himself forayed into politics as a member of the Republican party.

Exploring the origin of the name Joe the Plumber

On October 12, 2008, the then-Senator Democrat Barack Obama, who was running for the presidency, was due for his final presidential debate at New York’s Hofstra University.

However, during a prolonged break, he took a detour to a labor-class neighborhood in Toledo, Ohio. There, Obama engaged in dialogues with the residents, which is when Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher made his way through the crowd and confronted the senator about his tax policies and said it would oppose “the American dream.”

He further mentioned how he was planning to buy a small plumbing business and directly asked Obama whether his tax plan was going to tax him more than the existing system. While Obama defended his tax policies, Wurzelbacher’s stand against him became viral across the country. In fact, their exchange and Obama’s response often aired on national television.

Within a few days, Obama’s Republican opponent John McCain began referring to Samuel Wurzelbacher as “Joe the Plumber” in all of his later campaigns and debates, especially while addressing working-class Americans. However, it was his campaign called McCain-Palin (Sarah Palin was John McCain’s chosen Vice President candidate) campaign that officially gave Wurzelbacher the moniker of “Joe the Plumber.”

It was derived from his middle name Joseph (often called Joe in short) and his interest in plumbing. He also became a symbol for the Average Joe of the USA.

Later, however, he underwent media scrutiny when it was discovered that he didn’t have a plumber’s license and only worked for a local plumbing plant.

Exploring Joe the Plumber’s brief venture into politics

Joe the Plumber’s entry into politics happened in the hands of John McCain and Sarah Palin, both of whom invited him to accompany them to their presidential campaigns in 2008. Eventually, he became the voice for anti-establishment conservatives and delivered speeches at many conservative rallies and gatherings. He also authored a book and worked with war veterans.

Soon, he became a well-known conservative activist, commentator, author, and motivational speaker, and in 2012 he ran for the Republicans for the House of Representatives seat in Ohio’s 9th congressional district. Unfortunately, he lost to his Democrat opponent Marcy Kaptur.

Following his defeat, Wurzelbacher ventured out of politics and returned to working as a plumber. He is survived by his second wife Katie Schanen and four children.