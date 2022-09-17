How old is Meghan McCain? Former The View panelist set to welcome second child with husband, Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are all set to welcome their second child together. Meghan confirmed the news to DailyMail on September 15 and said that she and Ben are blessed to add a new member to their family this winter. She continued,

“We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn’t be more excited. Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give. Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition.”

All about Meghan McCain

Born on October 23, 1984, Meghan McCain, 37, is a famous personality, columnist, and author, who has worked for ABC News, Fox News, and MSNBC.

She started her career by launching a blog called McCain Blogette in 2007, which featured her father, John McCain’s presidential campaign. Although her blogs were aimed at getting support for her father among the Generation Y electorate, Steve Schmidt and other McCain campaign support staffers limited her appearances, calling her very controversial.

Meghan McCain is a well-known personality, columnist, and author (Image via Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images)

McCain started writing for The Daily Beast in January 2009 and signed a book deal with Hyperion in April 2009. While appearing on The Colbert Report the following month, she showcased her support for s*x education and slammed Briston Palin’s s*xual abstinence campaign. She was a guest co-host of The View in 2009 and 2010 and appeared on the news quiz show, Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me.

In September last year, Meghan McCain joined the Daily Mail as an opinion columnist and published a memoir called Bad Republican in April this year. Previously, she was an analyst for MSNBC, and her road-based talk show, Raising McCain, started on the Pivot cable and satellite television channel in September 2013. She was also a co-host of the show TakePart Live in 2014 and joined as a contributor on Fox News in 2015.

She became a regular co-host of the talk program Outnumbered in November 2016 and a permanent co-host of the ABC talk show, The View. But in July 2021, she announced her exit from The View.

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech’s relationship timeline

Although it remains unknown how they first met, Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech got engaged in July 2017 and tied the knot in November of the same year. The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter, Liberty, in 2020.

While speaking to People, McCain disclosed that Liberty has similar habits to her father, John. McCain said,

“So this is very strange … DNA and genes are strange. [Liberty] does this thing with her hands, and [my dad] used to do that all the time. I don’t do it. I don’t know where it comes from but she does it even now.”

She continued,

“I told my mother-in-law it creeps me out when she does it because it’s this tic my dad used to do with his hands. So it’s stuff like that, but I loved my dad and I love my mother in a way that’s the way I think a lot of people love their parents. They’re the people that raised you.”

McCain ended by saying that her father was "so much for so much of my life" in different ways, but with her daughter, "it is just pure," and "she is perfection."

