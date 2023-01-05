How did Shay Mooney lose weight? Inside country star's stunning 50-pound weight loss journey 

Shay Mooney, one half of country music duo Dan + Shay, ushered in the new year with a photo showing off his dramatic transformation.

The singer recently shared two shirtless selfies as part of a "before and after" post on Instagram to mark his weight loss journey, which began last year. The photo reveals the singer's transformed physique.

In the post's caption, the three-time Grammy winner revealed that the secret to his success was consistency. He wrote:

"Consistency. I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency. If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you."

The image was also shared on his Instagram story, with the caption, "Ain't as good as I'm gonna get, but I'm better than I used to be."

Back in 2022, when Shay Mooney first spoke out about his transformation, the singer shared that clean eating, cutting alcohol, weight training, and walking seven miles, all contributed to his current physique.

What Shay Mooney said about losing 50 pounds in five months

30-year-old country singer Shay Mooney has been public about his weight loss journey since the latter half of 2022. He first posted a story and video on Instagram acknowledging those who had commented on his changing appearance.

The video, posted on December 2, 2022, was a compilation of moments with his loved ones, with the caption detailing the 10,000 hours singer's motivation behind getting healthy.

Mooney opened up about how it was "weird" not recognizing himself, adding that he got to a place that he would "never go again." He wrote that what one eats, who one spends time with, and what one spends time on, matters. The singer went on to thank the people in his life that helped him through the change and added:

"No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me. I’ve never felt more alive. I’m not looking for mediocrity…let’s go find greatness."

In his story the same day, Shay Mooney thanked everyone who had shared kind words about the singer looking healthy. He revealed:

"It had been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50lbs."

In an Instagram story from last year, the Speechless singer also disclosed how he reached his desired fitness goal. The answer, he said, was "eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights." He added:

"That’s it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."

At the Today Show in November 2022, the crooner revealed that his weight loss was not just for superficial reasons, but because he had a moment where he was "just not feeling healthy." He added that his transformation was not "necessarily for my appearance, but it was to feel healthy, and I'm down about 53 or 54 pounds."

Shay Mooney has received a lot of support for his journey, including from bandmate Dan Smyers, fellow country singers Carrie Underwood, Brian Kelley and Thomas Rhett, and Mooney's wife, Hannah Billingsley, who is currently pregnant.

In a video shared last December, Billingsley showed off her baby bump and wrote that she was proud of the example her husband was setting for their boys.

Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley have two sons, 5-year old Asher and 2-year old Ames. The couple announced in August 2022 that they were expecting a third child.

