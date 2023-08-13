How did Shoji Tabuchi die? All you need to know as Legendary Branson entertainer dies at 79

The news of the recent death of legendary American-Japanese violinist Shoji Tabuchi has devastated the music and entertainment industry. Tabuchi's musical journey captivated listeners and had a massive effect on the entertainment industry. According to sources like PKB News, he died as a result of pancreatic cancer.

Tabuchi was a Japanese-American country music fiddler and vocalist who played at his theatre in Branson, Missouri, which was called the Shoji Tabuchi Theatre.

However, in an unfortunate news, the prodigy died on August 11, 2023, at the age of 79. As such, the circumstances surrounding Tabuchi's death have left his followers and admirers heartbroken, who took to social media to pay tributes to the violinist.

Shoji Tabuchi's journey to the US began after his interaction with musician Roy Acuff in Osaka

Shoji Tabuchi was a famous fiddler from Japan who rose to prominence in the US, particularly in the lively entertainment centre of Branson. He was born on APril 16, 1944, in Ishikawa, Japan. His musical career began when he was seven years old as he started playing the violin. In the 1980s, his journey to the United States took him to Branson, where he earned a name among the regional entertainment set.

His amazing talent and mastery of the fiddle lifted him to the status of a celebrity not only in Branson but also across the country, displaying his lyrical abilities and dedication towards the art. Notably, Tabuchi fell in love with bluegrass music after seeing country music icon Roy Acuff perform in Osaka. His interaction with Acuff backstage also prompted him to relocate to the US to pursue his passion.

He met his first wife, Mary Jo, who was a patron of the restaurant where Tabuchi played at, in 1968. It is after marrying her that he gained American citizenship, following which they moved to Kansas City. They had a son named Shoji John Tabuchi.

Tabuchi opened his theatre near 76 Country Music Boulevard in the early 1990s, which brought him worldwide prominence. He also appeared on The Shoji Tabuchi Show alongside his second wife, Dorothy Lingo, and stepdaughter Christina. The show included a wide range of music, including his world-class fiddling.

However, Tabuchi's musical journey was not a bed of roses. He also experienced obstacles along the way, including a devastating fire in his theatre in 2017. However, he continued to adapt and offer his music to the audience, demonstrating his dedication and passion.

Intrestingly, the violinist's legacy can be intricately linked to his most notable achievement, The Shoji Tabuchi Show - a family-friendly show in which Tabuchi, Lingo, and his step daughter performed together.

Furthermore, he received numerous prizes throughout his musical career. This included the Japanese Foreign Minister's Award, the Missourian Award, and the Daughters of the American Revolution's Americanism Medal.

Fans pay tributes as Shoji Tabuchi passed away at the age of 79

Fans are devastated with the legend's demise (Image via Getty Images)

As of now, no news has been made on Shoji Tabuchi's survivors.