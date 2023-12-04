How tall is the Macau Tower? Japanese tourist dies after completing 233m bungee jump

In a shocking incident that has come to light, the vibrant atmosphere surrounding the Macau Tower took an unfortunate turn. A 56-year-old Japanese tourist, whose name is yet to be disclosed, lost his life after completing a daring 233-meter bungee jump, setting a record as the world's highest commercial leap.

The thrill-seeker was swiftly rushed to Conde S. Januario Hospital in Macau after experiencing shortness of breath and losing consciousness following the 764ft jump. Paramedics found him without a heartbeat, and despite efforts, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The iconic Macau Tower stands at an impressive 338 meters tall, dominating the city's skyline. The bungee-jumping height is 233 meters, over two-thirds of the tower's height.

The Macau Tower is a shopping, entertainment, and adventure hub, drawing locals and tourists alike. This tower is 338 meters tall and is officially known as the Macau Tower Convention and Entertainment Centre. It is not merely a structure but an experience.

It features observation decks, fine dining spots, exclusive theaters, and high-end shopping destinations. The AJ Hackett Bungee Jumping experience at the Macau Tower claims a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the highest commercial bungee jump globally.

This multifaceted venue has even been a backdrop for international TV shows like An Idiot Abroad 3 and Running Man, showcasing its global recognition. Amidst the tragic incident of a tourist losing his life after completing the bungee jump, positive reviews from previous visitors highlight the Skypark experience on platforms like Tripadvisor.

Skypark by AJ Hackett, the company responsible for the bungee jump and other adventures at Macau Tower, emphasizes safety as a top priority. The company's website explicitly states that participants should disclose any medical conditions, including heart problems, high blood pressure, diabetes, or previous surgeries, before engaging in their activities.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased tourist had no external injuries.

The bungee jump, an adrenaline-pumping experience from the tower's observation deck, comes with a price tag of over £280. Participants brave heights equivalent to two-thirds of the tower's 338 meters, experiencing a thrilling plunge into the air.

Despite the tragic incident, AJ Hackett claims a 'perfect safety record,' boasting over four million successful jumps worldwide.

Visitors commend the breathtaking views and the efficiency of safety measures, emphasizing the meticulous equipment checks that provide a sense of comfort.

In response to the incident, an AJ Hackett spokesperson conveyed condolences, stating,

"Safety is our top priority, and each and every customer is subject to stringent safety procedures."

The company asserts that the tourist adhered to all safety requirements, and immediate first aid was administered upon learning of his distress. Cooperation with relevant government departments is underway as investigations into the tragedy progress.