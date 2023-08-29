"How TF is whole back not ripped off?": Miguel shows off wounds after being suspended by metal hooks, leaves fans taken aback

Miguel, also known as Miguel Jontel Pimentel, is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming album, Viscera. A special event for the same was organized on August 25, 2023, at the Sony Studios in Los Angeles, where the singer had a surprise in store for the audience.

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic images of blood and injuries. Viewers' discretion is advised.

During his performance, metal hooks were inserted into his back. He was then suspended mid-air, atop the stage, with the help of wires. A suspension machine was used to lift him off the ground and he remained like that for a few minutes, until the metal hooks were removed by his assistants.

Following the performance, the artist took to Instagram to post a picture of his back. The picture clearly showed injuries he had sustained from having the metal hooks inserted.

Social media platforms have been flooded with videos of the dare, which left audiences at the event as well as netizens baffled. One even wondered how his injuries were not more extensive given the dangerous nature of the stunt.

Netizens share their reaction to Miguel's dare (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Netizens express their shock and surprise as Miguel's hook piercing moment goes viral

The moment Miguel's stunt for the promotion of his new album, Viscera went viral, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with a lineup of reactions, most of whom seemed taken aback at the fact that the singer had gone to the extent of getting piercings on his body.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

HuffPost stated that the artist reportedly began preparing for the performance months ago and even consulted experts for the same. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times this month, he addressed the stunt with the metal hooks, saying that he was trying to push his boundaries.

"How far can I go in demonstrating how far I'm willing to go for art, for conversation? I couldn't have known how committed I was to the real purpose of this sh*t until I had hooks in my back," he added.

Miguel addresses what inspired him for his new album

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times this month, Miguel said that his divorce from Nazanin Mandi inspired him to make a new album, which will explore the darker side of the R&B genre.

Although the entire soundtrack has not been confirmed, Pimentel's single, Number 9, which was his collaboration with Lil Yachty will also be featured in the album.

iHeart reported on August 25, 2023, that Pimentel will be performing at The Viscera Experience, a live-streamed event. He told his fans that they should be ready to experience a night that will feature his performances alongside glimpses from behind the scenes.

Viscera is a follow-up to Pimentel's fourth album, War & Leisure, released in 2017. War & Leisure was commercially successful and reached the top of the US Billboard 200. The album featured 12 singles.