What is Nazanin Mandi's ethnicity? All about Miguel's wife as couple get back together after 4 months of separation

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi recently reunited after their separation. The pair disclosed the news through Instagram on February 15.

The couple announced their reunion five months after their split in September 2021. Before the breakup, they were together for 17 years, of which they spent three years married. Their wedding was held at California’s Hummingbird Nest Ranch in 2018.

Both shared a photoshoot on Instagram to celebrate the occasion and called themselves Pimentel again. They were seen rocking sunglasses while being decked out in leather. Mandi wrote,

“Heal the root so the tree is stable. I’m so proud of us.”

Miguel’s caption was simple where he just wrote:

"Love heals."

Fans began to suspect something when they spotted Miguel on one of Nazanin’s Instagram stories as she was recovering from Lasik surgery. The duo were seen wearing eye patches in the clip.

Everything known about Nazanin Mandi

Born on September 11, 1986, in Valencia, California, Nazanin Mandi is of Iranian, Mexican, and Native American descent. Her father, Ali Reza Mandighomi, is Iranian and her mother, Luz Cecilia Saenz, is Latin American.

She started her modeling career when she was 10 after being scouted by a photographer at an In-N-Out Burger. She then performed at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

Nazanin Mandi attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Nazanin attended Valencia High School and studied jazz and classical music as a soloist in the institution’s VHS Choir. She then graduated in June 2004 from Valencia High.

Mandi was initially signed to Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles and modeled in print and digital editorials like Vogue, Maxim, Complex, and others. She made her acting debut on the Disney Channel television series, That’s So Raven while her debut single, Forever Mood, was released in July 2019.

Nazanin Mandi and Miguel relationship timeline

The 35-year-old first met singer Miguel on the set of his music video Getcha Hands Up. She was 18 years old at the time.

They exchanged numbers after Nazanin interviewed Miguel for a behind-the-scenes promotional DVD. The pair announced their engagement in January 2016 followed by their marriage in November 2018.

The couple announced their separation in 2018. Along with inspiring Miguel’s single Adorn, Mandi’s debut single, Forever Mood is a reply to Miguel’s All I Want Is You.

