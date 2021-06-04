How to watch Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather in Europe, streaming details, and more 

As the highly anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is nearing, fans across Europe are wondering where they can stream the fight.
Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, with a record of 50-0, and YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, with a record of 0-1, are set to fight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on June 6th.
As Logan Paul has become massively popular over the years through his YouTube channel, he has become a household name for fans around the world. From North America to Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, Paul has fans everywhere.
The same can be said for Floyd Mayweather, as his legacy has become an inspiration for boxers in training all across the world.
Also read: Mike Majlak slams Trisha Paytas over tweet about his pros/cons list; gets called out by Twitter
Where to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul in Europe
The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will premiere in the US on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Fans across Europe can begin streaming at 1 AM or 2 AM, depending on their location.
Viewers in the UK and Ireland can begin watching the event at 1 AM, with the main event starting at 3 AM on Monday, June 7th. Meanwhile, other parts of Europe such as Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands will be able to watch at 2 AM, with the main event commencing at 4 AM on June 7th as well.
Fans in the UK and Ireland can tune in on SkySports Box Office. PPV pricing begins at £16.95 for the UK, while €19.95 for Ireland.
Also read: "This just got heated real fast": Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, and more react to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom fight at boxing press conference
Fans across Europe excited for the fight
Across Europe, fans are getting ready for the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight. As it's being offered for a significantly more affordable PPV price than the US, more views from Europe are foreseen.
Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and give their input on what the outcome may be:
Fans of both Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul in Europe are in high anticipation to stream the fight on SkySports.
Also read: "I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.