How to watch Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather in Europe, streaming details, and more 

As the highly anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is nearing, fans across Europe are wondering where they can stream the fight.

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, with a record of 50-0, and YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, with a record of 0-1, are set to fight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on June 6th.

As Logan Paul has become massively popular over the years through his YouTube channel, he has become a household name for fans around the world. From North America to Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, Paul has fans everywhere.

The same can be said for Floyd Mayweather, as his legacy has become an inspiration for boxers in training all across the world.

Where to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul in Europe

The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will premiere in the US on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Fans across Europe can begin streaming at 1 AM or 2 AM, depending on their location.

Viewers in the UK and Ireland can begin watching the event at 1 AM, with the main event starting at 3 AM on Monday, June 7th. Meanwhile, other parts of Europe such as Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands will be able to watch at 2 AM, with the main event commencing at 4 AM on June 7th as well.

Fans in the UK and Ireland can tune in on SkySports Box Office. PPV pricing begins at £16.95 for the UK, while €19.95 for Ireland.

🇺🇸🥊 | SPECTACULAR SHOWDOWN@FloydMayweather vs @LoganPaul in Miami on Sunday June 6, live on Sky Sports Box Office.



Book it now: https://t.co/K0JsFWzBjT pic.twitter.com/Ou7scpTkI9 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 26, 2021

Fans across Europe excited for the fight

Across Europe, fans are getting ready for the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight. As it's being offered for a significantly more affordable PPV price than the US, more views from Europe are foreseen.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and give their input on what the outcome may be:

Are you ready? To the defeat of the century??? @LoganPaul — Mustafa Doğan (@_SmokinJoee) May 26, 2021

Simple. If you are a big mayweather fan you ll buy it.

If you are a YouTube Logan fan you will buy it. — Jmac (@JmacEireannach) May 26, 2021

Don’t know why people are moaning, this will be an epic encounter between 2 absolute warriors. Logan Paul deserves mountains of credit for his in ring work and will be a world champion sooner rather than later. This is worth every penny.

Nah, I’m just playing, it’s a fucking joke — Ryszard Majer (@RizMajer711) May 26, 2021

May weather needs to pay some bills — D (@mixindave) May 26, 2021

Wow! Cheaper than usual; I was worried they were gonna take the piss and put the price up. Still wouldn’t watch even if I was paid to, but this is a small consolation 😄 — mila 🇬🇾🇬🇧 (@xomilajamila) May 26, 2021

Cool I ain't wanna loose that.🔥🥊 — Trevor M ♠️ (@Trevor_M__) May 26, 2021

Imagine Logan beating Floyd an then he wakes up — Nika (@Nika14G) May 26, 2021

What time?? — chuckie flint (@chuckie_flint) May 27, 2021

Mayweathers scared of the 🐐 so has to fight his brother 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/V8sVKuVMJQ — Alex (@rednalex1) May 28, 2021

@FloydMayweather not wearing a hat this time… it’s that ability to adapt that makes him such a great boxer. #levels #80KCarl #MayweatherPaul #boxing — Carl Froch’s Ego CBE (@FrochEgo) June 3, 2021

Fans of both Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul in Europe are in high anticipation to stream the fight on SkySports.

