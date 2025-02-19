"How will you charge the battery in an apocalypse?" — Netizens react as Elon Musk declares the Cybertruck "apocalypse-level safe" after NHTSA's rating

Netizens have reacted to Tesla owner Elon Musk declaring that the company's Cybertruck is "apocalypse-level safe" in a recent tweet. First introduced as a concept vehicle in 2019, the Cybertruck started manufacturing in 2023 and has been one of the most hyped vehicles of the company. The electric pickup truck's most iconic feature is its low-polygon modeling which consists of flat sheet panels made of stainless steel.

Elon Musk's Cybertruck recently received a 5-star overall safety rating from the US Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The company's official X handle shared,

"Cybertruck achieves 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from NHTSA. Including the lowest overall probability of injury & lowest chance of rollover of any pickup truck tested by NHTSA."

Elon Musk shared the tweet on X, captioning:

"Cybertruck is apocalypse-level safe."

The comments made by the multi-billionaire business tycoon attracted reactions from several users on X. Among them, @ILA_NewsX quipped about the problem of charging the Cybertruck during an apocalypse, writing:

"How will you charge the battery in an apocalypse?"

"Not to disagree, but in an apocalypse, there probably won't be any electricity! Maybe you should start giving a free copy of a survival book with every cyber truck purchase that teaches people to build generators and stuff. Grok showed this one but I'm sure there are others," agreed a user.

"Yeah you're overlooking the most important aspect of an apocalypse. The one aspect that tesla is actually known for. And the one aspect that would make any vehicle of its kind not capable of surviving an apocalypse," commented another user.

"Idk I’ve seen it having trouble driving in snow, the fender ands side paneling peels off with ease and apparently teslas are not starting up if it’s colder than 21 degrees F. Sooo idk about apocalypse proof," said a netizen.

Highlighting Cybertruck's problem of not being able to run without electricity, a user wrote:

"Bro it’s definitely NOT a proper apocalypse car as one EMP likely from nukes would put it out. You need cars that are not dependent on a computer and are diesel with old school fuel pumps and injectors so they can run on oil."

"Some kind of lightweight solar cells on the upper surfaces to slowly charge it, might help. Or a stand alone solar generator in the back. While not ideal, being stuck in place for a week while it charges, is better than being fixed in place permanently when the shit hits the fan," commented a netizen.

"What’s safeguards are in place to stop someone from remotely accessing the vehicle or shutting it off? I love the cyber truck but have some concerns about it in the apocalypse," said another netizen.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"With much respect, I do not see them lasting more the an average of 7 years especially in harsh conditions. Why haven't farmers bought them as farm trucks? They won't last and can't do the work," opined a user.

"So the 2025 has bullet proof windows then... or no? I don't want to have to duck, bruh. I just want to keep driving and laugh at the people trying to kill me," wrote another user.

When Elon Musk tweeted about putting an exploded Cybertruck "back on the road" because the battery was unharmed

Elon Musk (Image via Getty)

On January 1, 2025, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. According to CNN's report from the same day, the explosion was primarily caused because of packed explosives inside the car. Upon investigation, the police also excavated burned gasoline canisters and fireworks inside the truck.

That very day, Elon Musk tweeted about the explosion, claiming that it wasn't caused due to any fault of the car. The next day, he revealed that the car's battery was intact and the tires were not damaged. He also claimed to get it running on the road after getting the Cybertruck fixed in Tesla's workshop.

"The battery pack never even caught fire and the tires are still inflated! Once we get this Cybertruck back to Tesla, we’ll buff out the scratches and get it back on the road," Elon Musk tweeted.

It was also reported that Elon Musk had sent a team to investigate the explosion inside the Cybertruck. On January 2, Musk explained in a tweet that the "evil knuckleheads" chose the "wrong vehicle" to execute the explosion. According to his tweet, the vehicle massively restricted the blast and directed it upwards. This helped reduce the damage as much as possible.

"The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken," he tweeted.

Elon Musk's statement was attested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's sheriff, Kevin McMahill. In an interview with CNN, he thanked Elon Musk and explained that the vehicle's construction ensured minimum damage to the surroundings.

