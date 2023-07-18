Hunter Sansbury GoFundMe raises more than $31,000 as police ID 14-year-old killed in Maryland crash

On Sunday, July 16, a car accident in Maryland led to the death of 14-year-old Hunter Sansbury and the injuries of three others. The brother of the deceased, Cole Sansbury, is currently in the ICU at Washington Hospital Center. In response to the tragic accident, friends of the Sansbury family started a GoFundMe page to help with various expenses. The initiative has raised $31,000, far exceeding its goal of $5000.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a fatal car accident, the reader's discretion is advised

On the GoFundMe page, the organizers wrote:

"The last thing we want the families to focus on during this difficult time is finances. Many have already reached out and asked what can be done to help. A donation directly to these families would be much appreciated, no matter how large or small."

The Maryland car accident currently remains under police investigation. The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The details of the car accident that killed Hunter Sansbury

The car crash that killed Hunter Sansbury occured at 3 pm on Sunday, July 16, near the 2200 block of Leonardtown's Newtowne Neck road. Cole and Hunter Sansbury were reportedly in a Kia Rio being driven by a juvenile driver. As reported by the Sheriff's Office, in the moments leading up to the crash, the juvenile was speeding north down Newtowne Neck road, before he supposedly lost control and struck a Durango truck. The driver of the Kia was not publicly identified by authorities.

According to Daily Voice Maryland, the Durango truck was being driven by 39-year-old Glen Burnie resident Jacob Jones. The other occupants included 27-year-old Taylor Lee Jones and a minor in the backseat. All three of the Durango's passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cole Sansbury and the driver of the Kia Rio were taken to local hospitals for treatement. Both victims were reportedly in serious condition. Taylor Sansbury was confirmed dead by authorities, though they did not disclose whether he passed at a local hospital, or the scene of the accident.

According to Maryland officials, they are still assessing all of the potential factors behind the accident that led to the death of Hunter Sansbury. Investigators have not mentioned the possibility of substance abuse, nor have they discussed why the driver of the Kia Rio was allegedly speeding. Authorities believe that poor weather conditions may have played a role in the accident.

As per the National Safety Council, fatal car accidents related to poor weather conditions have seen a 35% uptick since 2017. In an official report, the MVA noted that over 500 people die on Maryland roads on an annual basis. Of the victims, approximately 350 were drivers, while 65 were passengers.