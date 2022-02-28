HunterGirl earns first platinum ticket as 'American Idol' judges call her "new age Miranda Lambert"

The premiere episode of American Idol included many talented singers. Some impressed the judges, some moved them to tears and some just left them speechless. One among these musicians was singer-songwriter HunterGirl, who received the very first platinum ticket for the twentieth season.

Platinum tickets are a special feature introduced for the fifth season of American Idol on ABC, with only one being given out in each audition city – Nashville, Los Angeles and Austin – for a total of three.

With Hunter winning the ticket, she gets to observe the competition from the box seats at the theater one day in Hollywood, rest her voice, strategize, check out the competition and select who she would want to duet with.

The American Idol judges were impressed with the singer's performance in the audition round and called her the "new age Miranda Lambert."

American Idol contestant HunterGirl impresses the judges with her soulful country music

HunterGirl was awarded the first platinum ticket after Idol judge Luke Bryan said she was his favorite female country voice he had heard in all five seasons of the show.

The 23-year-old music therapist, who works with veterans in Tennessee, performed Rascal Flatts' Riot for her audition and won the judges over. Luke even took a lap around the room when she was done and wrote down the Top 10 in his notes.

American Idol judge Katy Perry gave her opinion on the singer's performance when she said:

"Your voice cuts through. It is like a sharp knife. It is so nice to listen to. You can tell the story through and through. It’s authentic. You’re obviously a goodhearted person with what you do with veterans. You check so many different boxes. All you need is a shot.”

She was given the title of 'New Age Miranda Lambert' when Luke said:

“It is like a new age Miranda Lambert. I tell you what, I don’t even think you’re in the right key for that song. I think you could go up a half step. Do me a favor and slide up one-half step and sing that chorus.”

HunterGirl attended Middle Tennessee State University where she studied the Recording Industry and Music Business. She has worked in downtown Nashville on Broadway as a performer for many different venues since her teenage years.

The American Idol contestant talked about making music for veterans in the audition round and said:

"When I’m not doing music for myself, I also work with veterans doing music therapy. They tell me their stories about what they went through when they were at war and I turn it into a song. It helps them deal with PTSD. It’s a therapeutic process.”

Luke invited the singer to perform at his bar to surprise her with a platinum ticket. While on a call with her, he said:

“I have my bar in downtown Nashville and I want to see real country fans react to this girl. We would love to see you again and we want to put you in front of people at my bar LUKE’S 32 BRIDGE on Broadway in downtown Nashville tonight.”

HunterGirl was surprised when the judges entered and Katy presented her with the platinum ticket, saying:

“Inside this guitar is another ticket that only one person in this city gets. It is the platinum ticket. So not only do you get to go to Hollywood, but you get to... size up the competition, and figure out how to become the next American Idol.”

Other notable performers included Delaney Renee, who went viral because of the TikTok shared by the woman who hired her to be a babysitter. The final performance on the first night of American Idol auditions was by Taylor Fagins, who paid tribute to the black people killed as part of the violence against people of color in America.

