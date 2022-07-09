Hwasa sits front row with Anne Hathaway at the Valentino Haute Couture Show, sends fans into a frenzy

An unexpected interaction between Anne Hathaway and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has set the internet on fire. The two were seen sitting together front row at the Valentino fashion show in Rome.

The talented K-pop idol was one of the most popular celebrities at the fashion show, and it was fitting that she sat front row alongside famous actress Anne Hathaway. They wore identical heels and matching pink Valentino outfits, so fans concluded that the seating arrangement must have been pre-planned.

Hwasa attended the 2022 Valentino "The Beginning" Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture collection show alongside Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway, who were recently in the news for hanging out with BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Valentino's fashion show marked Hwasa's first fashion event in Italy

The singer was heavily photographed at the event but she was unfazed by the attention. Despite the fact that it was her first time attending a fashion show, the idol strutted around the streets of Rome confidently, drawing attention to her all-pink Valentino ensemble.

The Maria singer dazzled onlookers in Italy while dressed entirely in pink. Although fans were concerned about how the singer would carry herself in her dangerously tall stiletto boots, she was the epitome of elegance.

The Valentino event marked the singer’s first solo fashion event in Rome, Italy. She was later spotted on the streets of Europe in sweatpants and two buns.

Following the event, the singer shared a carousel post on Instagram with the caption, "Deep echoes in my heart," in which she flaunted her ensemble- a pink sequined mini-dress with roses, pink leggings, and pink chunky high heels. The pink Valentino bag was the perfect accessory.

Fan reactions

Her all-pink haute couture Valentino ensemble drew praise from fans who could not help but admire Hwasa's sophisticated outfit.

val 𓃬 @ovcrthcmoon it's been 6 hours and hwasa and anne hathaway are still trending together... that's besties behavior it's been 6 hours and hwasa and anne hathaway are still trending together... that's besties behavior https://t.co/st9rqul7LH

suma 🤌✨ hwasa in london @whoreforhwasa



#HwasaValentinoFW22 can’t believe this is Hwasa’s first international fashion show and she pulled out all the stops. Amazing outfit, great hair, perfect makeup, dream interactions, stunning photos. She always exceeds our expectations and gives us things we can’t even dream of can’t believe this is Hwasa’s first international fashion show and she pulled out all the stops. Amazing outfit, great hair, perfect makeup, dream interactions, stunning photos. She always exceeds our expectations and gives us things we can’t even dream of#HwasaValentinoFW22 https://t.co/yzqMKG3Inl

The singer's appearance at fashion week left fans shocked and proud, and they left a string of compliments for the LMM singer.

Hwasa Nation @HyejinNation This picture is crazyyyyy!!!! Hwasa is rubbing shoulders will A-list celebrities -

naomi campbell, anne hathaway, ariana debose ~~~ DAMN PROUD OF HER 🏻



#HwaSa #화사 #华莎 #ファサ #ฮวาซา Hwasa’s self belief and hard work gets her where she isThis picture is crazyyyyy!!!! Hwasa is rubbing shoulders will A-list celebrities -naomi campbell, anne hathaway, ariana debose ~~~ DAMN PROUD OF HER Hwasa’s self belief and hard work gets her where she is ❤️ This picture is crazyyyyy!!!! Hwasa is rubbing shoulders will A-list celebrities - naomi campbell, anne hathaway, ariana debose ~~~ DAMN PROUD OF HER 👏🏻#HwaSa #화사 #华莎 #ファサ #ฮวาซา https://t.co/uUHRHT5zDF

evie/eve ❖ mamamထ @mmeongcheongi THEY CONVERSED THEY SPOKE TO ONE ANOTHER THEY LOOKED INTO EACH OTHER’S EYES ANNE HATHAWAY AND HWASA LOOKED INTO EACH OTHER’S EYES THEY CONVERSED THEY SPOKE TO ONE ANOTHER THEY LOOKED INTO EACH OTHER’S EYES ANNE HATHAWAY AND HWASA LOOKED INTO EACH OTHER’S EYES https://t.co/OKpdXpbKDj

The photos of Anne Hathaway and Hwasa, especially, were highly appreciated by fans who never saw the crossover coming. Fans are now busy speculating what the two could have been talking about.

riley 🍵 mamamထ @greasyswfs moomoos being like "hwasa don't be shy!!!" I think you're forgetting that the only English word hwasa knows is "beef travel" and the only Korean word Anne Hathaway knows is "kpop" moomoos being like "hwasa don't be shy!!!" I think you're forgetting that the only English word hwasa knows is "beef travel" and the only Korean word Anne Hathaway knows is "kpop"

Gabry @Foresta_Blu Soon Anne Hathaway will be seen in a Kpop video ahah first with Lisa now with Hwasa! Soon Anne Hathaway will be seen in a Kpop video ahah first with Lisa now with Hwasa! https://t.co/XjSNuVdAcK

Some sharp-eyed fans even noticed the two donning matching shoes, which makes sense considering that they were likely styled by Valentino.

Anne Hathaway was seen in a similar pink ensemble at the show. The actor was seen in a fully sequined mini dress in a monochromatic shade of pink PP from the house's Fall/Winter 2022 collection, that was released in March. Anne Hathaway also wore Valentino's sky-high platforms and carried the brand's matching small Roman Stud shoulder bag.

The We Crashed star sat in the first row, next to longtime Valentino collaborator Giancarlo Giammetti.

Fans are still having a gala time discussing this unexpected meeting between their favorite stars.

