Hwasa sits front row with Anne Hathaway at the Valentino Haute Couture Show, sends fans into a frenzy

An unexpected interaction between Anne Hathaway and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has set the internet on fire. The two were seen sitting together front row at the Valentino fashion show in Rome.
The talented K-pop idol was one of the most popular celebrities at the fashion show, and it was fitting that she sat front row alongside famous actress Anne Hathaway. They wore identical heels and matching pink Valentino outfits, so fans concluded that the seating arrangement must have been pre-planned.
Hwasa attended the 2022 Valentino "The Beginning" Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture collection show alongside Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway, who were recently in the news for hanging out with BLACKPINK's Lisa.
Valentino's fashion show marked Hwasa's first fashion event in Italy
The singer was heavily photographed at the event but she was unfazed by the attention. Despite the fact that it was her first time attending a fashion show, the idol strutted around the streets of Rome confidently, drawing attention to her all-pink Valentino ensemble.
The Maria singer dazzled onlookers in Italy while dressed entirely in pink. Although fans were concerned about how the singer would carry herself in her dangerously tall stiletto boots, she was the epitome of elegance.
The Valentino event marked the singer’s first solo fashion event in Rome, Italy. She was later spotted on the streets of Europe in sweatpants and two buns.
Following the event, the singer shared a carousel post on Instagram with the caption, "Deep echoes in my heart," in which she flaunted her ensemble- a pink sequined mini-dress with roses, pink leggings, and pink chunky high heels. The pink Valentino bag was the perfect accessory.
Fan reactions
Her all-pink haute couture Valentino ensemble drew praise from fans who could not help but admire Hwasa's sophisticated outfit.
The singer's appearance at fashion week left fans shocked and proud, and they left a string of compliments for the LMM singer.
The photos of Anne Hathaway and Hwasa, especially, were highly appreciated by fans who never saw the crossover coming. Fans are now busy speculating what the two could have been talking about.
Some sharp-eyed fans even noticed the two donning matching shoes, which makes sense considering that they were likely styled by Valentino.
Anne Hathaway was seen in a similar pink ensemble at the show. The actor was seen in a fully sequined mini dress in a monochromatic shade of pink PP from the house's Fall/Winter 2022 collection, that was released in March. Anne Hathaway also wore Valentino's sky-high platforms and carried the brand's matching small Roman Stud shoulder bag.
The We Crashed star sat in the first row, next to longtime Valentino collaborator Giancarlo Giammetti.
Fans are still having a gala time discussing this unexpected meeting between their favorite stars.