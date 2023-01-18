HYBE Labels K-pop artists' alleged list reveals their schedules for the first half of 2023

Recently, an alleged list of schedules concerning HYBE Labels K-pop artists has been circulating around the internet. Though it has only recently gained attention, the list includes many of the events and releases that the label's K-pop artists have planned for the first six months of 2023. The very reason it has been dominating the internet is due to the accuracy of the schedules of the artists so far.

For January, the list mentioned a NewJeans and TXT comeback along with a collaboration song by BTS Jimin with someone from the K-pop industry, and all of them have come true. NewJeans released their single OMG, TXT has their album The Name Chapter: Temptation scheduled for January, and BTS Jimin's collaborative song with BIGBANG's Taeyang, VIBE, was also released on January 13.

Though the agency itself hasn't confirmed the legitimacy of the list, the accuracy with which the list has aligned the events and schedules of the HYBE Labels K-pop artists has intrigued many fans on what possible releases they can expect from the artists.

HYBE Labels K-pop artists alleged list of comebacks and releases in the first six months of 2023

Starting with the upcoming month of February, the list has predicted two comebacks for the month. One is from the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, and the other is named 'Bang-solo.' The former is most likely a reference to SEVENTEEN BooSeokSoon's comeback scheduled for February 6.

The latter, on the other hand, given its vagueness, could be a solo project from the former HYBE CEO and current CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, Bang Shi-hyuk. Since he has hinted a few times that he wants to concentrate on music, fans anticipate that it might be from Hitman Bang. However, there's another person from HYBE Labels K-pop artists that this title can refer to. BTS Jimin, who has been speculated to have a solo album in the making, could also be the one that the list is referring to.

For the month of March, the list once again has two comebacks expected from the HYBE Labels K-pop artists. One is from the rookie K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, and the other is from the seven-member boy group ENHYPEN.

Moving on to April, there's another comeback titled "Bang-Solo," and this could most likely refer to the BTS members who are yet to roll out their solo albums. Most fans think it is either V or SUGA, given that they have been in talks to work on their solo projects. Another April comeback scheduled from the HYBE Labels K-pop artist is former NU'EST member Hwang Min-hyun's solo debut.

The list displays some ambiguity with the releases between May and June. The recurrence of "Bang-Solo" refers to whichever BTS member didn't roll out their solo album but will likely do so in April.

Somewhere between May and June, there's also a prediction of a new rookie group entering the HYBE Labels K-pop artists, mostly under Pledis or KOZ Entertainment. And finally, fans can also expect a comeback from the K-pop girl group fromis_9 in June 2023.

With a handful of content coming from HYBE Labels K-pop artists, fans are eagerly looking forward to the releases, while also being intrigued to check out the legitimacy of this list.

