HYBE's rookie K-pop boy group TWS's fans allegedly forced to leave 2024 KBO League Opening Game due to nuisance 

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, HYBE's rookie K-pop boy group TWS was invited to the 2024 KBO League Opening Game, where Lotte Giants and SSG Landers led the campaign. However, they allegedly left due to their fans' behavior during the game.

While the whole group was in attendance at the baseball event, which was held at SSG Landers Field in Incheon, two of the members were assigned the honor of rolling out the first pitch. As Shinyu threw the pitch, his fellow member Dohoon hit it off.

Given that the rookie K-pop boy group has already begun to make appearances at special events, fans were excited to celebrate the same. However, the celebrations were short-lived when they realized that TWS fans who were at the venue were kicked out due to the nuisance they caused.

People reported that the group's fans not only littered the venue but also hindered the other audience's view of the match as fans rushed towards the members' seating area to take pictures of them. Therefore, the complaints from several other audiences led to fans being removed from the venue. Additionally, it was speculated that the group had to exit the venue to avoid further nuisance.

Rookie K-pop group TWS and their fans were allegedly removed from the 2024 KBO League Opening Game venue due to audience complaints

The 2024 KBO League is an annual Korean baseball tournament where several renowned teams compete against one another to eventually grab the trophy awaiting them at the end of the league. To kickstart the exciting event, an opening game between the Lotte Giants and SSG Landers was held, and ideally, several celebrities were invited to the grand event.

HYBE's rookie K-pop boy group TWS was also in attendance after being invited by SSG Landers, and two of the group's members, Shinyu and Dohoo, threw the first pitch, which is often considered an honorable gesture. To celebrate the group's remarkable achievement within just a month after their debut, several fans gathered at the Incheon venue to witness the event live.

However, the fans' behavior at the venue wasn't appreciated by the other audience, whose primary interest was the baseball game. After TWS member Shinyu and Dohoon did the honors, they went to their box seats to enjoy the show. Fans naturally began to crowd the area to take pictures of the idols and interact.

"No, you should also explain the situation hehehehehehehehehehe I think it was worth restraining yourself in this situation."

This disturbed the other audience members and also hindered their view of the match. Additionally, several other attendees reported that TWS fans left several wastes and littered the venue, such as broken clappers, etc. Though the fans were warned about their actions, the continued behavior led to some of their phones being taken away and many others being kicked out.

Attendees also shared that the uncontrollable crowd continued to create further problems for the other audience members, which was hard for the security guards to manage. Therefore, TWS reportedly eventually had to exit the venue. One of the attendees there stated:

"It’s the first time I’m seeing a fansite master get kicked out of the baseball area, not the first time it happened. They stood up and turned around with huge cameras throughout the match, blocking people’s views. They also did not stay in their area."

They continued:

"Of course, when the regular audience members and baseball fans exploded, the security guards were dispatched. They didn’t listen to the guards, so staff from the baseball association were dispatched. Ultimately, the idols also concluded their viewing of the match and left, so it ended when the fans got kicked out together." (Translation via X)

Many netizens were saddened by the same since this might affect the reputation and public image of the rookie K-pop group, thereby affecting their first impressions.