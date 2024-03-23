WATCH: K-pop group TWS' Shinyu & Dohoon make splash with first pitch debut at 2024 KBO League Opening Game

The 2024 KBO season is underway and TWS' Shinyu and Dohoon were in attendance when the Lotte Giants and SSG Landers kicked off the campaign. Shinyu threw the first pitch with Dohoon ready to bat, and the video made the rounds on X.

"TWS’ SHINYU THROWING THE FIRST PITCH."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Landers came away with a 5-3 win against Lotte on Saturday, a perfect way to start the season at SSG Landers Field.

Expand Tweet

The MLB has seen plenty of talent come from South Korea over the years, with Jung-hoo Lee the latest to arrive. Lee was signed by the San Francisco Giants on a six-year, $113 million contract and is expected to break out in the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

Dodgers' Hyun-Seok Jang could be the next South Korean star in the MLB, was consensus #1 pick in KBO draft

The LA Dodgers signed Hyun-Seok Jang to a $900,000 contract last year and the pitching prospect is tipped to potentially become one of the MLB’s next big South Korean stars. The 6-foot-4, 20-year-old pitcher is looking to follow in the footsteps of former star pitchers Chan Ho Park and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

The youngster was the consensus No. 1 pick in the KBO draft, but the Dodgers signed him as an international free agent. Rob Hill, LA's director of minor league pitching discussed Jang's potential while speaking to the LA Times:

“We see a future with top-of-the-rotation starter stuff,” Hill said. “It’s just a matter of getting there and doing it. He can do so much with the ball. He’s so adept at trying to improve. I think the sky’s the limit.

“He’s incredibly ambitious. ... He doesn’t care necessarily about everyone’s opinions. He just wants to be good.”

Jang gave a statement to reporters in August, via Yonhap News Agency:

“It was a tough decision for me because I dreamed of pitching both in the KBO and MLB. But ultimately, I wanted to challenge myself in the best league in the world and decided to take a crack at MLB.”

With the Dodgers gearing up for World Series success not just in 2024 but in the long run too, it will be interesting to see if Hyun-Seok Jang can develop into a key player for them.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.