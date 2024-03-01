"Better than Ohtani" - Giants fans hyped as prized outfielder Jung Hoo Lee crushes first MLB home run

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has been impressive so far this spring. He seems comfortable in the box, as big-league pitching has not been too much trouble for him.

On Thursday, he launched his first home run of the spring. It was San Francisco's only run in the ballgame as they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1, bringing their Cactus League record to 0-4.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lee was one of the few bright spots on Thursday. He hit in the leadoff spot and went 2-3. He was the only San Francisco player to have multiple hits.

Jung Hoo Lee's home run lifted the fanbase during a particularly slow-moving game. He is one of the most exciting players that the team has brought in over the last few years.

"Better than Ohtani" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Get used to it. The kid is a different breed. Young prodigy legend I love you so much" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Often, international players have trouble adjusting to the game at the big-league level, but that does not seem to be the case for Lee. It does not matter if it is a fastball or a breaking ball. Lee has been making great contact this spring.

Is Jung Hoo Lee enough to make the Giants contenders in the NL West?

Giants Slugger Jung Hoo Lee (Image via Getty)

The Giants got better this offseason with the addition of Jung Hoo Lee and others like Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks. However, other teams in their division also got much stronger this winter.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the best offseasons a club has ever had. They were already coming off a divisional championship in 2023.

You cannot talk about the NL West without mentioning the Arizona Diamondbacks, who finished the 2023 season strong. They will be looking to make their second consecutive postseason run this year.

Lastly, you cannot forget about the San Diego Padres. They are coming off a disastrous 2023 season, and while they lost Josh Hader and Juan Soto, they still have a good roster. Look for Manny Machado and Francisco Tatis Jr. to come out strong and be the leaders San Diego needs.

San Francisco must be at the top of their game all season. One slip-up in this division could be costly, given the talent scattered across these teams.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.