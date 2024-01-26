"Their way of healing their inner child": Fans get emotional as TWS dishes about SEVENTEEN's expensive and heartwarming gifts for the rookie group

On Friday, January 26, Pledis Entertainment's new K-pop boy group, TWS appeared on the South Korean variety show, MMTG, hosted by JaeJae. The second episode of the rookie group's appearance blew up on the internet as it disclosed several facts and unveiled stories of the members that fans weren't aware of.

As the members and JaeJae sat around in a circle at one of HYBE's practice rooms, JaeJae asked the members about how their seniors were treating them since artists under the same entertainment agency often formed bonds with each other. The members revealed that their direct senior, SEVENTEEN, not only gave them their credit cards for them to buy whatever they liked but also gave them several gifts.

It was revealed that Hoshi bought all the members expensive shoes that they could use for dance practices, and the TWS member, Kyugmin, was gifted an iPad for his birthday by SEVENTEEN's member, S.Coups. When fans heard about this, they were naturally heart-warmed by the connection the two groups have and were happy to see that SEVENTEEN was giving TWS everything they didn't get to have when they were rookies.

Fans got emotional as TWS members dish about the heartwarming gifts they received from SEVENTEEN

The thirteen-piece K-pop boy group, SEVENTEEN, debuted under Pledis Entertainment in 2015, and after nine years, TWS made their debut under the same agency. Given the accomplishments that SEVENTEEN have made throughout their career, fans were naturally thrilled about their debut, and following the release of their first EP, Sparkling Blue, fans have grown more curious about them.

Therefore, when their appearance at the famous South Korean variety show, MMTG, was announced, netizens rushed in to get a glimpse of the members and what they had to share. Since Pledis Entertainment is housed under HYBE Labels, TWS, and JaeJae sat around in a circle in one of the practice rooms and discussed various topics as the host fired them with questions.

One such question that JaeJae asked the members was their relationship with the senior groups and how they've been treating them.

JaeJae asked,

"Do your Pledis senior artists take good care of you?"

All the members collectively answered that their seniors were amazing. Dohyun also stated that they lend them their credit cards often. The members also stated that even got to have expensive beef with the card that the SEVENTEEN members provided.

They also added that Hoshi gifted all the members with expensive shoes for them to practice their dances well.

"When were practicing, Hoshi sunbaenim told us to wear good shoes. He gifted us, one for each."

The TWS member, Kyungmin also added that he got a special gift from the SEVENTEEN leader, S.Coups for his birthday. He said,

"This is a special one. Someone bought me an expensive gift for my birthday, S.Coups sunbaenim gave me an iPad."

He also added that other HYBE senior artists such as Bumzu and Baekha gifted him other expensive gifts such as a Macbook, Airpod Max, Apple Watch, etc. Upon hearing this, fans couldn't help but tear up at the same.

Since SEVENTEEN was a small group in the beginning and have shared several stories about how they didn't have the resources to eat or dress well, fans felt that they were trying to give the best for their juniors so they don't have to experience what they went through. Many also shared that the members were trying to heal their inner child by spoiling their junior artists with gifts, and many agreed on the same.

