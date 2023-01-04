“I almost cried”: Single’s Inferno fans are upset after Jong-woo was ganged up on during a challenge in episode 8

After a week's break, Single’s Inferno season 2 kicked off the new year by releasing brand new episodes of the South Korean dating show on Netflix. Episodes 7 & 8 were released on January 3, 2023, at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT.
The episode kicked off right where it left off, where the two newcomers, Kim Se-jun and Lim Min-su, had to make their decisions on who to take to paradise. Their decision shocked not only the panelists but the contestants in Inferno as well.
The two newly released episodes of Single’s Inferno season 2 featured drama that erupted between the contestants as their time on the island was coming to an end.
Towards the end of episode 8 of Single’s Inferno, the male contestants were given the challenge of taking someone to paradise on a luxurious date. For the challenge, the boys had to get into a pit filled with water, and at the sound of the whistle, they had to try and get one of them out of the pit. The first contestant to have both legs out of the pit first was eliminated.
The three contestants who placed first, second, and third received the chance to take a woman of their choice to paradise. While fans enjoyed the challenge, they were upset after Jong-woo was targeted by the remaining contestants during the challenge. Luckily, after giving his best fight, Jong-woo was able to beat all odds and was placed second.
Upon witnessing their favorite contestant on Single’s Inferno season 2 get targeted by the other men during the challenge, fans took to social media to share their opinions.
"That was so intense!": Fans are shocked that Jong-woo was targeted by others in Single’s Inferno season 2 episode 8
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they were in tears and that it was an intense challenge. Some also added that they were glad that Jong-woo placed second.
A brief recap of episode 8 of Single’s Inferno season 2
When the challenge began, Dong-woo was targeting Jong-woo. He kept attacking him, so much so that it became so rough that even the women on the side cheering for them were getting scared. The panelists were equally worried. But Jong-woo didn't give in.
The first contestant to get eliminated was Kim Se-jun. He gave up after being constantly targeted by Kim Jin-young. The second person to be eliminated was Dong-woo. The third person to drop out of the challenge was Kim Han-bin.
In the end, it was between Yoong-jae, Kim Jin-young, and Jong-woo. Jin-young immediately targeted Jong-woo, but he didn't give in. Yoong-jae also joined Jin-young to try to get Jong-woo eliminated from the challenge. But much to everyone's surprise, while Jin-young tried to get Jong-woo out of the pit, he fell out first and got eliminated.
Yoong-jae placed first, Jong-woo came in second, and Jin-young placed third. It was a victory for Jong-woo, who got emotional after his win. To find out who the contestants choose to take to paradise, viewers will have to wait until next week when the final two episodes are released on Netflix.
Single’s Inferno season one and two is available to stream only on Netflix.