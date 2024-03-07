"I AM SO OBSESSED": Fans can't stop talking about ZEROBASEONE's latest track 'Yura Yura', the group's Japanese debut

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, ZEROBASEONE rolled out their first-ever Japanese single, Yura Yura, and its music video instantly blew up on the internet. While the rookie K-pop boy group has impressed netizens with their previous music videos, such as Bloom and Crush, fans collectively agreed that their latest Japanese debut song won the spot as "the best title track."

From the visuals and choreography to the song lyrics, fans felt that Yura Yura perfected all aspects. Several netizens also pointed out that all nine members were able to shine in the music video with respect to line and screen time distributions. Following the land of the song and its music video, fans could not help but talk about its various intriguing aspects through social media platforms such as X and Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Given that ZEROBASEONE has always performed well on the music charts with all their comebacks, fans are sure that Yura Yura will take the frontlines of both provincial and international music charts very soon. Naturally, fans have also been gearing up to spread the word about the song's several addictive qualities through social media.

Fans go feral over ZEROBASEONE's latest Japanese single, Yura Yura

ZEROBASEONE is a nine-member K-pop group that debuted in July 2023. The group was formed through the reality survival show Boys Planet, where over 93 contestants from both Korea and other countries gathered in hopes of making their debut in K-pop. Through several rounds of tasks and voting, nine members made it to the top ranks, eventually leading the way to their debut.

The rookie group, consisting of Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Matthew, Ricky, Han Yujin, Kim Gyuvin, Kim Taerae, Park Gunwook, and Kim Jiwoong, has been the talk of the town even before their debut. Though the group's time together will probably only last for about two and a half years, they've already been making history with respect to their album sales, music chart ranks, and such.

Their debut with the song Bloom only continued to impress netizens and their discography. Hence, it has set a high standard for the rookie K-pop group's music releases. Akin to fans' expectations, their Japanese debut with the track Yura Yura left netizens deeply impressed. Many stated that the music video felt like an upgraded version of their debut song, Bloom, and left several viewers energized by the end of the song.

Additionally, fans also felt that everything about Yura Yura was "perfect." Given that K-pop fans are usually critical about line and screentime distributions amongst K-pop groups, especially when the group consists of many members, these two factors are something that fans always look out for with every comeback.

While fans have brought up the unequal line and screentime distributions for the ZEROBASEONE members in their previous comebacks, they felt that the latest Japanese track let all the members shine equally.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The song has already begun to top provincial music charts with its debut at #46 in LINE Music Top 100, and given the attention the song has been garnering just hours after its release, fans are excited to see other netizens' reactions and the song's commercial performance.