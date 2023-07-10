"I blame Simu Liu": Fans upset after Greta Gerwig revealed her plans of getting Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan in Barbie

While it may feel like there is nothing missing from Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie, fans seemed to have missed out on something crucial by a fraction. In a recent interview with Cinemablend, the Ladybird director revealed that apart from the already star-studded cast that she has in her film, she also tried getting Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan in cameo roles.

However, due to scheduling conflicts and both actors being busy during the shooting, this plan never came to fruition, despite how much fans would have loved to see it. Gerwig revealed:

"Well, it was always going to have to be like a sort of smaller thing because she was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it's brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo. I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."

A tweet reply to Greta Gerwig's comments about Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan (Image via Twitter)

After this news came out, fans took to social media platforms like Twitter to claim how they were robbed of this brilliant pair in Barbie. Amidst this, some users even hilariously blamed Simu Liu for this outcome.

Fans upset about Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan were not able to make it to Barbie's star-studded cast

Discussing Film's post about Barbie (Image via Twitter)

With a cast that comprises powerhouses like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, alongside big names like Dua Lipa, Emma McKay, and Ncuti Gatwa, there is barely a scope to complain. However, Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan are names that any fan would want to see in one of their most anticipated films.

Sadly, the duo couldn't make it to the cast of Barbie even though the director requested for it. As mentioned earlier, the conflicting schedules of the actors prevented Grewig's wishes to bring the two actors once again on her set. As expected, fans were disappointed upon hearing the news as they mentioned how they have "lost" or "robbed" of the opportunity.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Greta Gerwig's revelation (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Greta Gerwig's revelation (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Greta Gerwig's revelation (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Greta Gerwig's revelation (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Greta Gerwig's revelation (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Greta Gerwig's revelation (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Greta Gerwig's revelation (Image via Twitter)

Barbie is all set to make its theatrical debut on July 21, 2023, alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which is also one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Poll : 0 votes