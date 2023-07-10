PHOTO: Liv Morgan seen with Margot Robbie at Barbie Premiere, sends her a four-word message

Liv Morgan recently attended the world premiere of the upcoming Barbie movie. Taking to social media, she shared photos with Margot Robbie.

In the movie, Robbie plays the lead role of Barbie. The cast includes notable names such as Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, and others.

Taking to social media, Morgan shared a host of photos featuring herself and Robbie. She also sent a four-word message to the Australian actor, referring to her as 'bestie.'

"These Barbies are besties," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's tweet and photos with Robbie:

Other WWE Superstars, including Scarlett and Karrion Kross, also attended the highly awaited world premiere of the Barbie movie. Taking to social media, the couple also shared photos from the world premiere.

Liv Morgan recently pitched the idea of an all-weekly women's WWE show

Liv Morgan recently discussed the idea of an all-weekly women's WWE show. Speaking with Nick Hausman's Haus of Wrestling, she discussed the same idea.

Morgan is hopeful that the women of WWE will keep getting more opportunities to shine, much like the male superstars. She said:

“It is a good question because it is very equal playing fields right now. There’s nothing that the men have done that we have not done, and so I just hope that we just keep getting more opportunity more time. Maybe an all-female show, who knows?”

She added:

"Yeah, a weekly all-females show. We have the talent and the roster to do it. But I think just think at this time, we just appreciate being equal and not less than. We are equal to, you know, the men in our company, which, at one point, they were the focal, and we were the accessory, and now to be seen on the same playing field as them, I think we all just appreciate that and are enjoying that and looking to show the company that they made the right decision."

Morgan is the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside her partner Raquel Rodriguez. The duo defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at Money in the Bank to regain their titles.

What did you make of Liv Morgan and Margot Robbie's photos? Sound off in the comment section below!

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes