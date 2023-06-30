Liv Morgan and 34-year-old star pitch idea of significant change in WWE

WWE should create an all-female weekly show, according to Liv Morgan and Michin. The WWE Evolution pay-per-view, an all-women's event in 2018, had been a long time coming.

Despite optimism that the show could grow into an annual tradition, that did not happen. While a few of WWE's most prominent talents are female, fans would love to see the Women's Division featured more on the big screen. A recent concept from Liv Morgan and Michin would be a great way to do that.

The two stars were recently interviewed by Nick Hausman's Haus of Wrestling ahead of the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank. They were questioned about what was left in the progression. Their solution was a weekly all women's show, which we wholeheartedly support.

“It is a good question because it is very equal playing fields right now. There’s nothing that the men have done that we have not done, and so I just hope that we just keep getting more opportunity more time. Maybe an all-female show, who knows?” Morgan said. Michin then said, “Like a weekly show.” [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The Miracle Kid continued:

"Yeah, a weekly all-females show. We have the talent and the roster to do it. But I think just think at this time, we just appreciate being equal and not less than. We are equal to, you know, the men in our company, which, at one point, they were the focal, and we were the accessory, and now to be seen on the same playing field as them, I think we all just appreciate that and are enjoying that and looking to show the company that they made the right decision.” [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Loud cheers during a WWE concert moved Liv Morgan to tears

WWE fans greeted former Women's Tag Team Champion warmly at a recent wrestling event in Mobile, Alabama.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey defended their Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to start the live show.

Since The Miracle Kid came back to in-ring combat after a month off, WWE fans celebrated Morgan with rousing "Welcome back" shouts.

Morgan cried before the match because of the explosive welcome she received from the audience. However, the former tag team champions could not defeat the current champions at the house event.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if the 29-year-old and her tag partner Raquel Rodriguez can win back their women’s tag team championship at the 2023 Money in the Bank in London.

