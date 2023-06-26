Liv Morgan moved to tears by loud chants at WWE show [VIDEO]

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan was overwhelmed with a warm welcome by WWE fans at a recent show.

On June 25, WWE hosted its weekly house shows in Mobile, Alabama. The show was broadcasted from the Mobile Civic Center and included notable RAW and SmackDown stars.

The live show began with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey defending their Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Since the 29-year-old star returned after over a month to in-ring action, WWE fans left no stone unturned as they welcomed Morgan with loud "Welcome back" chants.

The crowd's homely reception made Morgan tear up before the match began. However, at the house event, the former tag team champions could not overcome the current champions.

Liv Morgan reflected on her shoulder injury

During the May 12 episode of SmackDown, the 29-year-old star suffered a left shoulder injury as she and Raquel Rodriguez retained their tag titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Bayley.

It was rumored that Liv had a torn rotator cuff and would be out for the rest of the summer. On the other hand, the Miracle Kid returned on the June 23 episode of SmackDown, with Rodriguez confronting Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently spoke with the Toronto Sun about her injury and how she has dealt it over the last month.

"It's my first injury so I was definitely very dramatic in the beginning," Morgan said. "I'm not used to being hurt, I'm not used to taking time off, but I'm trying to be grateful for this time off and enjoy it while I have it because once we get going, it never stops," Liv Morgan said.

The Miracle Kid and Raquel will have another chance at Money in the Bank, as WWE announced a bout against Rousey and Baszler at O2 Arena, London.

