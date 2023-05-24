How long is Liv Morgan expected to be out of WWE for due to her injury?

Liv Morgan was last seen competing alongside Raquel Rodriguez on the May 12 edition of WWE SmackDown. The former Women's Tag Team Champions retained their titles against IYO SKY and Bayley, but Liv suffered a shoulder injury during the match.

According to PWInsider, Liv Morgan's injury is believed to be a torn rotator cuff. It apparently occurred during the commercial break and got worse due to a top-rope spot. She 'may need surgery' and isn't expected to return soon, given that new Women's Tag Team Champions will be decided on May 28 and that Shotzi has replaced her.

A torn rotator cuff that requires surgery usually takes up to six to nine months to recover. This means Liv Morgan will be sidelined for the longest period in her WWE main roster career. She usually had better luck regarding injuries, with her last being a storyline one during her match against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022.

Dakota Kai, who suffered a severe torn ACL during the same tag team title match, is rumored to miss out on the rest of the year. Liv is also a part of the speculations, but WWE may have a surprise return in store for the end of the year. Survivor Series WarGames is estimated to occur in November.

Liv Morgan wants to compete in more extreme WWE matches

WWE was bent on making Morgan the new definition of 'extreme' after she lost the SmackDown Women's Title in October last year. She put Sonya Deville through tables countless times and dominated the former Marine Corp. Lacey Evans. Yet, her anticipated rematch against Ronda Rousey never panned out.

The Miracle Kid put on a great display of offense in the Extreme Rules Match in 2022. During an interview, Liv Morgan stated that she wants to compete in more violent matches in WWE. Her list includes the barbaric Steel Cage, Hell in a Cell, and a Street Fight.

"Yeah, I'd love to do a Steel Cage match, I'd love to do a Hell in a Cell match, I'd love to do an official TLC match - Tables, Ladders & Chairs match. I love hardcore matches. I've grown accustomed to Street Fights, so I love a good Street Fight," she said.

Morgan's push to the extreme was severely halted after she took to the tag team division. WWE could develop her as a singles star following her return, subsequently giving her the 'extreme Liv Morgan' persona, which built up a reputation among the audience.

