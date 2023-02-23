Liv Morgan says she wants to have a Steel Cage, Street Fight and a Hell in a Cell match in WWE

WWE SmackDown star Liv Morgan has listed a couple of stipulation-based matches that she would love to compete in.

The 28-year-old star fell in love with hardcore wrestling after watching The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian battling it out in the second-ever TLC match at WrestleMania 17.

After her disappointing loss to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules last year, her character was tweaked to be edgier. She began putting her co-workers through a table on different episodes of SmackDown.

During a recent interview with Wes Styles, Liv Morgan stated that she wants to compete in more violent matches in WWE, and listed a few of them:

"Yeah, I'd love to do a Steel Cage match, I'd love to do a Hell in a Cell match, I'd love to do an official TLC match - Tables, Ladders & Chairs match. I love hardcore matches. I've grown accustomed to Street Fights, so I love a good Street Fight. But yeah, I think Hell in a Cell or just a Steel Cage match are one of the few that I haven't been able to do yet that I'm kind of ready and waiting for," said Morgan. (3:25-3:55)

Liv Morgan has wrestled in more Elimination Chamber matches than any other woman in WWE

This year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event took place on Saturday last week. Six superstars competed in the women's match to become the #1 contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Liv Morgan was a participant in the match, and this was her fourth appearance inside the steel structure.

"I've been in all but one. I've been in four, which is the most out of any other WWE women in history and I hope to continue that streak," she said. (4:03-15)

With WrestleMania 39 on the horizon, it'll be interesting to see what WWE will have in store for Liv Morgan at the event.

