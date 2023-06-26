Injured WWE Superstar returns to the ring at a recent live event

After more than a month out of action due to a shoulder injury, Liv Morgan returned to the ring at a recent WWE live event in Monroe, Louisiana.

Morgan injured her left shoulder during the May 12 episode of SmackDown, where she and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Bayley and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Kai also got injured during the bout.

It was reported back then that Morgan suffered a torn rotator cuff and will be out of action throughout the summer. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion returned on Friday with Rodriguez to confront Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

According to Wrestling Bodyslam, Morgan wrestled her first match since the injury on June 24 at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event house show in Monroe, Louisiana. She teamed up with Raquel to face Rousey and Baszler for the Unified Women's Tag Team titles.

However, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. They will have the opportunity to get revenge at Money in the Bank in London and try to win the Unified Women's Tag Team Championship.

Backstage update on Liv Morgan's WWE return

A lot of people within WWE were scared that Liv Morgan would miss a bunch of time due to a shoulder injury. According to Fightful Select (H/T eWrestlingNews), Morgan's injury was not as serious as initially thought, and she was cleared to return.

During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Morgan talked about her injury and how she coped with it in the past month.

"It's my first injury so I was definitely very dramatic in the beginning," Morgan said. "I'm not used to being hurt, I'm not used to taking time off, but I'm trying to be grateful for this time off and enjoy it while I have it because once we get going, it never stops."

The reaction Liv Morgan received meant that she's still one of the most popular female stars on the roster. Morgan's injury allowed her to take some time off, but she's now ready to have another run at the Women's Tag Team titles with Raquel Rodriguez.

Do you think Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will win the Women's Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank? Give your answers in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes