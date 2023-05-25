Update on injured female WWE Superstar

WWE has seen a spate of injuries recently that has seen several plans changed. Now, there's an update on one of the stars that suffered an injury. Dakota Kai, whose injury saw her ruled out of a possible Fatal Fourway tag team match for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships, has provided an update on what she plans to do.

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Liv Morgan was injured while defending her WWE Women's Tag Team titles. In the same match, Dakota Kai also suffered an injury while trying to protect the superstar. While Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had to relinquish the titles, Kai herself has been ruled out for a long time thanks to an ACL injury.

As a result of the injury, she will likely be out of action for 6-9 months at the very least, given the usual time it takes for an ACL injury to heal.

Now, the star has provided an update on Twitter about what she plans to do with her time off. She appeared in a stream a couple of days back.

She has now announced to fans that she will be streaming regularly the moment she is off her crutches. Kai has always had a Twitch account and now with more time to stream, given she will not be traveling, she will likely be playing games online until she is fit to return.

"Update! Hello my dudes 🤍 As soon as I’m off these damn crutches, the frequency of streams will def increase! See y’all soon."

You can check out the tweet below:

Dakota Kai has thanked WWE fans for wishing her well

Kai has also thanked her fans who sent in well wishes to her since the news broke that she was injured.

"And thank you for all the well wishes 🥹 my heart is full."

Dakota's Damage CTRL stablemates Bayley and IYO SKY are all set to bring the gold back to the group on May 29th episode of WWE RAW. The Fatal 4-Way bout will also feature Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.

We at Sportskeeda wish Dakota Kai a quick recovery from her injury.

