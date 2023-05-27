Backstage update on how long Liv Morgan is expected to be sidelined from WWE

Liv Morgan is expected to be out throughout the summer as she recovers from a shoulder injury.

Morgan reportedly suffered a torn rotator cuff in her left shoulder during a match against Damage CTRL on the May 12th episode of WWE SmackDown. Dakota Kai also suffered a knee injury during the match and already underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL.

Meanwhile, Morgan could also go under the knife, which means she could be sidelined for at least six months. WWE has not confirmed if she requires surgery, but are preparing for her absence. Raquel Rodriguez found Shotzi Blackheart to replace her in the Fatal 4-Way match on May 28 to determine the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp (h/t Ringside News), WWE doesn't expect Morgan to be back until after the summer. It means she'll be out until at least September, while Kai will be on the sidelines longer since a torn ACL usually heals after nine months.

PWInsider reported that Liv Morgan suffered the injury during a commercial break and was made worse by a top-rope spot. WWE initially believed that the injury was minor since they were forced to relinquish the WWE Tag Team Championships immediately.

Shoulder injury could cost Liv Morgan a movie role

Liv Morgan has started taking projects outside WWE, landing a guest role as herself on the TV show Chucky last year. Morgan is also slated to appear in the movie The Kill Room starring Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion, alongside Charlotte Flair, was also cast to star as Clara Mortensen and June Byers, respectively, in a movie based on Mildred Burke's life.

However, it seems like the injury has put her status for the movie up in the air since it could require her to take bumps in the ring. Burke, Mortensen and Byers are all famous professional wrestlers from the 1930s to 1950s.

Morgan has been a workhorse for WWE over the past year before her injury. She and Raquel Rodriguez had a goal to be fighting champions, but the unfortunate situation put all things on hold.

If Liv Morgan returns from her injury, do you want her to be part of tag team or as a singles star? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes