Liv Morgan’s recent injury could cause issues outside of WWE

Liv Morgan's injury on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago is seemingly more severe than first thought.

Morgan was injured during a WWE Women's Tag Team Title defense against Bayley and Dakota Kai. Not only was Morgan injured during the bout, Kai was also hurt as well. While the Damage CTRL member's injury appeared more severe at first, it now seems Morgan's is worse than initially reported.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, after WWE found out the injuries to Morgan were more serious than expected, it resulted in the company's decision to vacate the tag team titles.

The latest word is that she may require surgery, but that isn't guaranteed. If Morgan needs surgery, there's a good chance that her planned role in the movie about Mildred Burke that she was scheduled to film with Charlotte Flair next month is now in jeopardy.

Liv Morgan vacating the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will result in new champions this Monday night on RAW

With Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez being forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, new champions will be crowned this Monday night on WWE RAW.

Raquel Rodriguez will now team with Shotzi against the teams of Bayley and Dakota Kai, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Prior to her injuries, it was reported that the plan was for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to capture the titles earlier this year, so it shouldn't come as a surprise if they walk out with the gold this Monday night.

Who will become the new WWE Women's World Tag Team Champions this Monday night on RAW? We'll find out soon enough.

WWE @WWE BREAKING: The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have been vacated. New champions will be crowned on the May 29th episode of #WWERaw BREAKING: The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have been vacated. New champions will be crowned on the May 29th episode of #WWERaw. https://t.co/Hzrczwmeit

What do you make of this report? How long do you think Liv Morgan might be on the shelf with this injury? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

