"I don't blame them": Tyga and Blac Chyna get internet's support after reportedly asking son's baptism guests to sign a NDA

According to documents obtained by Page Six on December 27, Tyga and Blac Chyna have made it mandatory for guests to sign an NDA to attend the baptism of their son, King. The NDA has strict rules, including attendees giving Black Chyna and Tyga permission to "inspect and confiscate cell phones, tablets, small watches, and any other devices."

The couple's legal document, filed in court on December 26, prevents attendees from making any "disparaging statements, oral or written." According to Yahoo Entertainment, both parents have also agreed to not share any information or photos from the event and have signed the NDA too.

Netizens took to social media to show support for the NDA after it went viral on the internet. They agreed with the need to draft an file an NDA.

Additionally, no pictures, recordings, documents, or other information related to Tyga, Blac Chyna, or King should be shared publicly. Anyone breaching the contract must pay $550,000.

"Not everything needs to be on the internet": Netizens agree with about Tyga and Blac Chyna's NDA

The NDA's rules on preventing attendees from filming the baptism or sharing details about the baptism received a lot of mixed reactions from people online. While some showed support and said that Blac Chyna and Tyga are trusting people with a private moment and that not everything needs to be on the internet, others wondered what was going to happen at the baptism for the couple to draft an NDA.

Some also pointed out that the NDA making it to the internet is proof enough that people cannot be trusted.

Earlier in December 2023, Black Chyna and Tyga settled their custody battle over King. The former couple now has joint legal and physical custody of their son and each parent has the right to make decisions regarding his general welfare, education, and health.

The court also ordered that neither party could speak negatively about each other in front of the child and required them to enroll in a co-parenting program.

Tyga and Black Chyna started dating in 2011 and welcomed their child, King, in 2012, before splitting up in 2014.