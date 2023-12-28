"She could have anyone and she chose Rack City": Internet reacts to Chloe Bailey and Tyga's outing in hilarious fashion

American singer, songwriter, and actress Chloe Bailey, of the Chloe × Halle sister duo fame, recently made headlines after she was spotted with California rapper Tyga (short for “Thank You God Always”) on Tuesday, December 26. The pair were leaving a club called Bird Streets in West Hollywood together, as per ET Online.

While Chloe Bailey was seen wearing a black PVC skirt with a black asymmetrical long-sleeved top, Tyga donned a black and red knit beanie, a white t-shirt, leather pants, and a black jacket. So far, it is unclear whether the duo hung out as friends or they are dating. However, Bailey was seen leaving in Tyga’s car, opting for the front passenger seat, while the rapper took the backseat.

As soon as their images surfaced online, they garnered enough traction, with netizens speculating that romance was brewing between the two. In this regard, an Instagram user commented under @theshaderoom’s post, mocking Chloe for allegedly dating “Rack City,” which refers to a song by Tyga.

A netizen making fun of Chloe and Tyga, seen leaving a nightclub together. (Image via Instagram/since_we_being_honest)

“Didn’t see that one coming”: X users have hilarious reactions to Chloe Bailey and Tyga seen together in public

The 25-year-old Chloe Bailey and the 34-year-old Tyga were seen spending time together at a club in West Hollywood on Tuesday, stirring up speculations that they might be dating. The news was first released by TMZ.

They even left the venue together, late at night, in the latter’s car, with Chloe Bailey all smiling and the Still Got It rapper carrying two bags of candies, as per The Shade Room. Since the images of them became viral, X users had hilarious reactions.

It is noteworthy that so far, there has been no dating confirmation from either side. Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey was last allegedly linked with rapper Gunna as well as her Praise This (a musical comedy on Peacock) co-star Quavo. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, she however denied dating anyone and said she has been single for over a year now.

On the other hand, Tyga, whose full name is Michael Ray Stevenson, reportedly resolved his custody issues with his former partner and baby mother, Blac Chyna, (TV personality, model, rapper, and socialite) earlier in December and was last romantically linked to Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne in April. According to ET Online, the rumored couple broke up briefly before reconciling and finally calling it quits in October.

While Tyga is known for his songs such as Rack City, Faded (featuring Lil Wayne), Far Away (featuring Chris Richardson), and Still Got It (featuring Drake) among others, Chloe Bailey is known for solo numbers like Have Mercy and In Pieces, as well as collaborative ventures with her sister Halle Bailey in albums like Ungodly Hour. She even collaborated with her rumored ex Gunna on the song You & Me.