Who is Steve Sadow? Trump hires Gunna’s lawyer to lead against racketeering charges 

After being arrested on Thursday, August 24, 2023, Donald Trump decided to reconsider his legal team and hired Steve Sadow, a criminal defense lawyer. Sadow would now be replacing Trump’s existing lawyer, Drew Findling.

While the Guardian reported that the previous lawyer, Findling, was a key member involved in the negotiation for Trump’s $200,000 bond along with Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg, Steve Sadow would now be leading the fight against Trump’s racketeering charges. The same was announced by Sadow himself, who said:

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton county, Georgia case. The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him. We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty.”

Furthermore, Steve Sadow is not just representing Trump. He previously represented rapper Gunna in the infamous YSL RICO case. In that case, too, he helped the gang members come to a favorable plea agreement. Apart from Gunna, Steve has also represented other rappers and artists like Rick Ross, T.I., and Usher.

Trump, along with 18 others, has been accused of being a part of criminal activity that tried to overturn the 2020 elections. At the same time, he also has RICO charges against him.

Attached to many high-profile cases, Steve Sadow, Trump’s new lawyer, has worked with Gunna, Smoke 911, and TyDolla$ in the past

Having completed his education at Emory University and Marietta College in 1979, Steve Sadow has a portfolio full of high-profile cases. From Gunna to Rick Ross to Howard K. Stern to even The Cheetah and Usher, Steve has been involved in many cases and has helped many artists get rid of their charges.

Steve Sadow excels in civil and criminal defense, white-collar defense, celebrity defense, civil and criminal fraud, trials and appeals, and even civil and criminal forfeiture. Furthermore, he has been working as a lawyer for decades and has received a number of awards for his service.

Some of them are Best Lawyer in America Honoree in Criminal Defense, Georgia Super Lawyers Honoree, and were even featured in Georgia Trend Magazine, in Georgia’s Most Influential Leaders section, and in Atlanta’s Magazine, in Atlanta’s Most Powerful Leaders section.

At the same time, Steve Sadow's LinkedIn account states that he has been working in the field of law for 43 years. He also claimed that he has never been a prosecutor and his practice entirely focuses on "defending high-profile individuals in criminal and civil defense matters."

Furthermore, in his LinkedIn bio, he also talked about his high-profile cases, as he mentioned Gunna, Usher, and Rick Ross’ cases.

Steve's LinkedIn account talks about his involvement in high-profile cases. (Image via LinkedIn)

Steve Sadow also talked about the case of a laboratory owner who was prosecuted for $1.4 billion in healthcare fraud.

“The indictment alleged a pass-through billing scheme where my client's out-of-network lab sent urine drug specimens to in-network rural hospitals for presumptive testing (screening), then did definitive testing (confirmatory) at my client's lab, and the hospital billed private insurers,” he said.

Trump's arrest was for a brief 20 minutes, and he was taken to the Georgia Jail. A mugshot of the former president was taken during the booking process, and it quickly made its way on social media and went viral. However, Trump was was then released on a $200,000 bond.