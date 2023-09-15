"I can see the manufacturing defects" Overwatch's Mercy trolls Elon Musk on X for Amber Heard's cosplay

Elon Musk’s biography by Walter Isaacson is out on the shelves. Among all the revelations made in the book, the one that took social media by storm was the mention that the billionaire once asked his former girlfriend Amber Heard to cosplay a video game character.

Keeping his request, Heard did dress up like the character, Mercy from Overwatch, a glimpse of which was shared by Musk on X recently. Naturally, the social media platform went berserk but a sarcastic post by Lucie Pohl, Mercy’s voice in the game, set X on fire.

Lucie Pohl's reaction to Elon Musk sharing Amber Heard's look as Mercy. (Photo via X/@LuciePohlComedy)

As seen in the photo, Pohl, in her tweet, took potshots at the cosplay as well as Tesla, Musk’s company. This prompted a number of reactions from fans.

While some spoke in support of Elon Musk and his company, others sided with the German-American actress.

"Don't think he cares," Elon Musk sharing Heard's look as Mercy leaves internet divided

It so happened that when Elon Musk saw Heard on the sets of Aquaman (2018), he apparently remarked that she reminded him of Mercy without providing any further explanation.

Mercy is a character in Blizzard Entertainment’s FPS video game Overwatch. Her real name is Angela Ziegler and she is a Swiss doctor according to the game's lore. Eventually, Amber Heard spent months to get the attire right, as per what the biographer said.

Isaacson said:

“Musk told her that she reminded him of Mercy, his favorite character in Overwatch, so she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him.”

Corroborating this claim, Elon Musk also gave a glimpse of the results of Heard's efforts on X and commented said 'She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome.'

A few hours later, Lucie Pohl, the voice actress of Mercy, reacted to the photo and wrote a sarcastic note on X, tagging Musk:

“As the real #Mercy I can see the manufacturing defects in this cosplay like it’s a Tesla”

In no time, online users rallied up on X to pour their comments, which gave a feeling of the divided stance taken by them.

Tweets supporting Musk and Heard:

Heard and Elon Musk maintain they are still friends

No one knows the exact timeline of Musk and Heard’s relationship but they dated for a period in 2017.

In August 2017, Musk took to Instagram to confirm their breakup and blamed the many miles between them and 'intense work obligations' as the reasons for their split.