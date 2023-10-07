"I cherish NCT 127 more than I thought": Doyoung pens a handwritten letter to his fans following the release of the group's 5th album, Fact Check

Following the release of NCT 127's fifth studio album, Fact Check, on Friday, October 6, member Doyoung wrote a handwritten note to his fans thanking them for their support and praising his fellow members, agency, and label. The long letter, released through his Bubble, dives deep into the perspectives with which he sees and works with his fellow group members and expresses how he's extremely proud and protective of the group.

He wrote:

"There was something that I thought to myself as we experienced and felt that series of things and went through the process. Turns out I cherish NCT 127 more so than I thought.”

Given that this could possibly stand as the last comeback of the group before the members start leaving for their military service, he expressed that it carries a lot of meaning for the entire group. He also shared his anxieties about the military service and confessed that Fact Check is an album that they've been wanting to accomplish ever since their debut.

Upon reading Doyoung's heartfelt letter, many NCTzens were left teary-eyed as they cheered for the promotions of Fact Check and the future of NCT 127.

Fans sob at Doyoung's heartfelt handwritten letter as he conveys his thoughts on the members' impending military enlistment

There's no doubt that Doyoung has been one of the members who's explicitly showcased his love and gratitude towards his team and fans. The recent letter not only came unexpectedly to fans but they were surprised by what he wrote.

While most of the letter talked about the importance and significance of the album to NCT 127, the one part where he mentioned the impending military enlistment of the Korean members, which fans have been reading, was not at all expected.

Here's what Doyoung mentioned about the same:

"For this album that could very well become our last whole group album before the start of military enlistment, rather than giving it a meaningless meaning or showing off something new, we got to prepare an amazing album that we have been thinking of since our debut."

He continued,

"With an honest heart and with me saying this carefully, someday we may not be complete as we are now and disappear too, but even that last image of us shall be cool."

Upon reading this section, many fans were shattered to perceive the possibility that a whole group comeback from NCT 127 might be farther away in the future given the member's military enlistment.

However, with Doyoung anxiously anticipating the disbandment of the group in the future, many fans were naturally saddened by the reality check. Regardless, fans hope that the group gets to participate in more and more albums together after their return from the military.

In addition, he also dished about the album and how his love for the group and their fans has only increased over the years.

He wrote,

"It has always been like this, but (I think) this album is one that is more meaningful than any other album. With more thoughts and as time passed, it’s an album that makes me think that there were us who have grown and also future us who will continue to grow too. As we prepared for the album, we have grown as artists and in the area of work, but there were also many things that made us grow as people."

Doyoung continued,

"I really dislike anyone inflicting hurt upon us, I hoped that we could prepare any album that we release amazingly and with a high level of completion, and I don’t think I can stand any moment where we are judged as worthless. Hence, I grew even more thankful towards the members and wanted to prepare the album with greater definiteness."

The entirety of his letter and its translation are as below:

Doyoung's letter and translation (Image via X/@NCTDAOYlNG)

Fans couldn't help but admire and adore Doyoung even more for his wise remarks because he made many fans cry with his affection for them and his fellow members.